Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dell's enterprise heft likely to shield blow from slowing PC sales

08/24/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Dell logo

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies' focus on corporate clients is likely to shield the company from a slowdown in the personal computer market and help power upbeat quarterly earnings on Thursday, analysts and industry experts said.

Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have predicted a slowdown in PC sales in 2022 as runaway inflation cools demand after a two-year pandemic boom.

But with nearly half of its revenue coming from enterprise sales, Dell is poised to benefit from a trend of companies upgrading their equipment for the hybrid-work era.

"There is an ongoing shift to more enterprise-driven PCs and they also command higher margins," said CFRA analyst Angelo Zino.


GRAPHIC: Dell's commercial sales boomed during the pandemic

CONTEXT

China's Lenovo - the world's largest maker of personal computers - earlier in August posted its slowest revenue growth in more than two years, while Samsung Electronics warned chip demand from PC makers would weaken further.

But global commercial shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations are estimated to jump 16% sequentially in the third quarter, according to research firm Canalys, after a rise of 6.4% in the previous three months.

Still, Dell could face pressure from a stronger dollar, supply-chain disruptions sparked by recent COVID-19 flare-ups in China and the Russia-Ukraine war, analysts said.


GRAPHIC: Commercial PC shipments will continue to grow

FUNDAMENTALS

* Analysts expect Dell's second-quarter revenue to rise 1.4% to $26.49 billion when it reports results on Aug. 25

* Earnings per share is estimated to be $1.64

* The stock has lost nearly 17% of its value this year, compared with a 11.3% fall in smaller rival HP Inc

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* 13 of 20 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, while 7 have a "hold" rating

* The median price target is $59 vs $60 three months ago

* Dell trading at $46.86 currently

QUARTER REFINITIV IBES ACTUAL BEAT, MET,

ENDING ESTIMATE MISSED

Apr. 30 2022 1.39 1.84 Beat

Jan. 31 2022 1.95 1.72 Missed

Oct. 31 2021 2.18 2.37 Beat

Jul. 31 2021 2.03 2.24 Beat

Apr. 1.61 2.13 Beat

30 2021

Jan. 31 2021 2.12 2.70 Beat

Oct. 31 2020 1.40 2.03 Beat

Jul. 31 2020 1.40 1.92 Beat

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Eva Mathews


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HP INC. -0.55% 33.22 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.82% 33.689 Delayed Quote.-34.08%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -4.05% 6.63 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.17% 59000 End-of-day quote.-24.65%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.89% 203.45 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.54% 59.8229 Delayed Quote.-19.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pDell's enterprise heft likely to shield blow from slowing PC sales
RE
01:48pJudge rejects Revlon shareholders' demand for a bankruptcy equity committee
RE
01:45pNational bank of canada execs say business borrowers still have…
RE
01:42pPalestinian hunger striker held by Israel could die at any moment, lawyer says
RE
01:37pBiden will mask for 10 days after first lady's rebound case of COVID, White House says
RE
01:36pRomania's energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 billion
RE
01:25pBlackstone In Talks To Buy Pink Floyd's Music Catalogue - FT
RE
01:25pBlackstone (not blackrock) would strike deal through h…
RE
01:25pBlackstone in talks to buy pink floyd’s music catalogue - ft…
RE
01:23pU.S. corn steadies after hitting two-month high; soybeans slip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
3Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
4Analyst recommendations: Intuit, XPeng, Rio Tinto, Prologis, Charter Co..
5Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..

HOT NEWS