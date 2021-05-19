Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu : Announces Seven-Year Collaboration with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 - Deloitte and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games today announced they are entering into a seven-year sponsorship, making Deloitte the Official Professional Services Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As part of this agreement, Deloitte will also continue as an official sponsor of Team USA through 2028.

With a shared vision to use the collective power of sport, community and our differences to create progress, Deloitte will help develop strategic solutions that elevate the participant experience for the Games in Los Angeles. Deloitte's deep and wide-ranging consultative capabilities are expected to support the aspiration of delivering an innovative and technologically advanced experience for athletes, fans, partners and the community. Deloitte will also support LA28 and Team USA with services that help the Games come to life behind the scenes.

'As we prepare to welcome the world to Los Angeles, we are thrilled to collaborate with Deloitte on our journey as we explore and evolve what the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience can be,' said Kathy Carter, chief revenue officer, LA28. 'Leveraging Deloitte's abilities across numerous industry sectors, we're looking at the fan journey like never before and connecting the experience in ways that will completely transform the Games. Deloitte has been an incredible sponsor for Team USA and the Olympic and Paralympic movement in the United States and we couldn't be more proud to extend their involvement to LA28.'

'Deloitte is proud to be the Official Professional Services Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, building upon our long-standing sponsorship with Team USA, which has been in place since 2009,' said Stacy Janiak, Managing Partner, Chief Growth Officer, Deloitte LLP. 'As part of our relationship, over the next seven years, we will be supporting LA28 with management and business consulting services as both a trusted advisor and sponsor, helping the Games organizers in their efforts to deliver an unparalleled Olympic and Paralympic experience for athletes, fans and the community.'