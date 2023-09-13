The report adds that the workforce reduction would be equivalent to about 3% of the company's workforce of 27,000 in the UK.
(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru)
(Reuters) - Deloitte is planning to cut more than 800 jobs in the UK, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The report adds that the workforce reduction would be equivalent to about 3% of the company's workforce of 27,000 in the UK.
(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru)
Italy's windfall tax on banks can be amended leaving take-up unchanged, PM says
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser pushes biggest overhaul in almost two decades
Bank of England tells UK to hold insurers to account on infrastructure
Singapore's Temasek 'still excited' about China despite challenges