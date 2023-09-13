Deloitte UK to cut over 800 jobs - Bloomberg News

September 13, 2023 at 01:38 pm EDT Share

(Reuters) - Deloitte is planning to cut more than 800 jobs in the UK, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The report adds that the workforce reduction would be equivalent to about 3% of the company's workforce of 27,000 in the UK. (Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru)