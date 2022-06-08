Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deloitte weighs split of auditing and consulting businesses - WSJ

06/08/2022 | 06:54pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 8 (Reuters) - Deloitte is exploring a plan to split its global audit and consulting practices, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/deloitte-exploring-splitting-auditing-consulting-arms-following-ernst-young-11654709024?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, one of the Big Four accounting firms along with Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Deloitte reached out to investment bankers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the report said, and talks are still at a very early stage.

If successful, the split would be one of the biggest shakeups in the auditing industry.

For years, the four accounting giants have been under the regulatory scanner over worries that their advisory service offerings could impair audit quality and potentially create conflicts of interest.

Ernst & Young has also said it was evaluating options to improve audit quality. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pEgypt extends ban on staples including wheat, flour and corn for three more months -document
RE
02:32pTwo Britons, Moroccan risk death penalty after guilty pleas in Donetsk court -Russian news agency
RE
02:28pChile's Codelco stops smelter for maintenance after environmental incident
RE
02:26pTurkey's lira, bonds extend decline on inflation, rate cut concerns
RE
02:25pU.S. will discuss climate, elections with Brazil during the Summit for Americas
RE
02:24pCFTC eyes potential oversight of cryptocurrencies, carbon trading - commissioner
RE
02:17pLockheed expects to begin deliveries of F-16 combat jets in 2024
RE
02:16pU.S. senator to convene classified briefing on semiconductors amid chip shortage - sources
RE
02:13pU.S. asks whether China, Russia's North Korea vetoes are putting ties over world security
RE
02:08pWorld Bank to fund $900 million development projects in east Congo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK stocks slip as rate hike, inflation fears bite; Wizz Air down on ble..
2BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
3UK stocks steady ahead of c. bank meetings; Wizz Air slips
4Novavax shares jump as FDA panel backs COVID vaccine
5FTSE 100 Falls as Miners Drop; Oil, Industrials Gain

HOT NEWS