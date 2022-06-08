Deloitte weighs split of auditing and consulting businesses - WSJ

June 8 (Reuters) - Deloitte is exploring a plan to split its
global audit and consulting practices, the Wall Street Journal
reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/deloitte-exploring-splitting-auditing-consulting-arms-following-ernst-young-11654709024?mod=latest_headlines
on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company, one of the Big Four accounting firms along with
Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG, did not
immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Deloitte reached out to investment bankers at Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, the report said, and talks are still at a very
early stage.
If successful, the split would be one of the biggest
shakeups in the auditing industry.
For years, the four accounting giants have been under the
regulatory scanner over worries that their advisory service
offerings could impair audit quality and potentially create
conflicts of interest.
Ernst & Young has also said it was evaluating options to
improve audit quality.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)