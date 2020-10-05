Delos Capital Advisors Hires Financial Advisor Joseph Connolly to Launch Newport Beach, California Office

Delos Wealth Advisors, the wealth management subsidiary of Dallas-based Delos Capital Advisors, announced that Joseph Connolly has joined the firm as Regional Director tasked with leading the firm’s West Coast expansion. Mr. Connolly’s 13 years of experience in serving ultra-affluent advisors, institutional money managers, family offices and fund asset managers will play a pivotal role in the firm’s West Coast expansion.

“We are thrilled to have Joe Connolly joining our team at Delos Capital Advisors,” said Cody Lummus, Chief Executive Officer of Delos Capital Advisors. “Joe and his family are the right fit for our firm and we could not be more honored to have him leading our expansion to the West Coast.”

Mr. Connolly’s unique roles in the financial services industry equip him to serve clients using the most sophisticated and technologically advanced platforms. With this extensive industry knowledge, Mr. Connolly is excited to bring his expertise to the relationships he cares about the most: his family, friends and members of the community.

About Delos Wealth Advisors

Delos Wealth Advisors, the wealth management subsidiary of Dallas-based Delos Capital Advisors, is a full-service wealth management provider focusing on providing modern financial planning techniques with institutionalized investment strategies. The firm’s unique wealth management approach is formulated to empower investors to better understand their finances by aligning their assets to strategic goals.

