Delos :™ and Propstack Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Health and Wellness Across India

Propstack to promote Delos powered by Healthway advanced air purification units to help improve health and well-being in indoor environments

Delos™, a wellness real estate and technology company, and Propstack, India’s leading real estate technology & data company, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance health and well-being in India. Through the collaboration, Propstack will accelerate awareness of Delos’ advanced air purification units to improve the quality of indoor environments across the country.

The concentration of pollutants indoors can exceed those outdoors, with both short and long term health impacts. Delos’ advanced air purification system helps remediate air quality and pathogens, pollutant particles, expel odors and remove allergens. In response to the current pandemic, air purification systems have been considered by many to be a critical supplementary approach to reducing virus transmission rates by removing airborne pollutants and contaminants. Delos’ advanced air purification system is capable of capturing ultrafine particles and can reduce particles that carry airborne bacteria and viruses.

“From more than eight years of experience and extensive research, we know that our indoor environments can play a significant role in safeguarding our health and well-being. We are proud to collaborate with Propstack to make our science-backed solutions more accessible in India and advance health and wellness across the country,” said Delos CEO and Founder Paul Scialla.

“As we look to the future of wellness in real estate and our communities, we can expect smarter use of technologies and innovations, new metrics to capture the Return on Wellness (ROW), and a deeper exploration of the relationships between our environments and our health. The opportunity in India is massive. Both existing and new buildings can benefit from these evidence-based solutions,” said Raja Seetharaman, Propstack Co-Founder.

Delos is also the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Developed over 10 years and backed by the latest scientific research, WELL sets pathways for creating and certifying spaces that advance human health and well-being across 10 core concepts. WELL is administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delos.

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL’s development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability.

For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.

About Propstack

Propstack is India's leading Real Estate data, analytics and workflow solutions platform and was developed in response to a need for greater market transparency. Our data is the most important part of our business and we conduct expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of Real Estate information. We are also the largest private repository of registered sale, lease and mortgage information in Asia Pacific. Propstack provides predictive and prescriptive analytics based on our deep data which forms the core of our clients efficient and smart decision making.

For more information about Propstack, please visit https://www.propstack.com

