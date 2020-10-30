Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Friday
Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson would resign from his
position, effective Nov. 15, to join General Motors as
CFO.
Jacobson, 48, was also named the executive vice president of
GM and will report to Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, GM
said.
He will replace John Stapleton, GM's acting CFO, who will
continue as the company's North America chief financial officer,
a position he has held since January 2014.
Jacobson took over as Delta Air Lines' CFO in 2012.
The airline said it will be conducting a global search for a
replacement, besides considering internal candidates. In the
interim, Gary Chase and Bill Carroll will serve as co-chief
financial officers.
Jacobson will join GM effective Dec. 1 with an initial
annual compensation that will include a base salary of $1
million, the automaker said.
In August, GM's previous CFO, Dhivya Suryadevara, one of the
auto industry's youngest and highest-ranking executives, jumped
ship for Silicon Valley and the technology sector, where she was
named CFO of online payments startup Stripe.
