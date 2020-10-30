Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson would resign from his position, effective Nov. 15, to join General Motors as CFO.

Jacobson, 48, was also named the executive vice president of GM and will report to Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, GM said.

He will replace John Stapleton, GM's acting CFO, who will continue as the company's North America chief financial officer, a position he has held since January 2014.

Jacobson took over as Delta Air Lines' CFO in 2012.

The airline said it will be conducting a global search for a replacement, besides considering internal candidates. In the interim, Gary Chase and Bill Carroll will serve as co-chief financial officers.

Jacobson will join GM effective Dec. 1 with an initial annual compensation that will include a base salary of $1 million, the automaker said.

In August, GM's previous CFO, Dhivya Suryadevara, one of the auto industry's youngest and highest-ranking executives, jumped ship for Silicon Valley and the technology sector, where she was named CFO of online payments startup Stripe.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -0.39% 30.64 Delayed Quote.-47.40%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.03% 34.53 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pIndustrials Fall as Covid-19 Restrictions Remain in Focus -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:29pMaterials Shares Slip Amid Concerns About the Economic Recovery -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:29pEnergy Shares Gain Even as Oil Prices Sink -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:22pEXCLUSIVE : Italian payments firm Nexi leads race for $10 billion Nets takeover - sources
RE
05:22pU.S. Bond Yields Climb on Post-Election Outlook
DJ
05:20pTeenage sensation William Cox wins Fall Classic 2020
SE
05:19pChevron posts profit on deep cost cuts, improved oil prices
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:03pNigeria reaches out to U.S., South Korea to back WTO candidate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil tumble for the week on virus, U.S. election angst
3HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
4FACEBOOK INC : Futures drop on underwhelming updates from tech companies
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group