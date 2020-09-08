Log in
Delta Capital Management Appoints Robert Brown, CEO of the Americas of Lincoln International, to its Board of Advisors

09/08/2020 | 10:54am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, has announced a new appointment to its Board of Advisors, Robert Brown, CEO of the Americas at Lincoln International.

Rob has nearly 30 years of experience advising leading private equity groups, privately owned businesses and large public companies on divestitures, acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. Rob helped start Lincoln's industrials and consumer practices and led the firm's business services practice for more than a decade. Rob is a frequent guest on WBBM's Noon Business Hour in Chicago and a speaker and author on mergers and acquisitions-related topics. Rob sits on the board of UNICEF USA and the Dean's Business Council for the Gies School of Business at the University of Illinois. He is also President of the Board of Regents at Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago.

Delta's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher DeLise, commented that "Rob is a recognized expert in private equity and complex financing transactions, as well as one of the architects and senior executives that have built Lincoln into one of the world's most respected and successful investment banks. The ability to draw on his wisdom, experience and leadership will enable Delta to continue to build its firm into one of the most successful companies in the litigation finance industry."

Rob joins an Advisory Board comprised of
Ian Casewell – London Office Managing Partner of the Mintz Group.  Nitin Chadda – Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors, former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, and former Director at the White House National Security Council.  David Hellier – Partner and Chair of the Capital Markets Group at Bertram Capital, member of the Board of Directors of the Association for Corporate Growth.  Brian Maddox – Senior Managing Director at FTI Strategic Communications.  Bill Moran – Retired Four-Star Admiral who served as the Vice Chief of Operations and Chief of Personnel for the United States Navy.  Ileana Ros-Lehtinen – former Chairperson of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, and member of United States Congress for nearly 30 years.  Dennis Ross – former special assistant to the United States President and former Director at the White House National Security Council and Geoffrey Verhoff – Senior Advisor at Akin Gump, and former Vice Chairman of the Republican National Committee's Finance Committee.

About Delta
Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a US-based global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery, and related strategies serving claimants, businesses, private investment funds, law firm and other professional service firms across the world. The firm provides capital and expertise that enables such parties to shift risk, significantly enhance the probability of a successful and timely resolution of claims, and/or maximize the effectiveness of their businesses.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-capital-management-appoints-robert-brown-ceo-of-the-americas-of-lincoln-international-to-its-board-of-advisors-301125628.html

SOURCE Delta Capital Partners


© PRNewswire 2020
