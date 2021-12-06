Delta Dental of Tennessee Promotes Ballard to Executive Vice President

Delta Dental of Tennessee (Delta Dental) has promoted Jeff Ballard, CPA, to the new position of executive vice president. He will also continue in his current role as chief financial officer (CFO) and oversight of the sales department. Ballard came to Delta Dental in 2015.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005826/en/

Delta Dental of Tennessee has promoted Jeff Ballard, CPA, to the new position of executive vice president. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jeff Ballard has exhibited exceptional leadership in some very challenging times,” said Phil Wenk, D.D.S., president and CEO, Delta Dental. “His efforts have enabled Delta Dental to grow and prosper greatly since he first came on board, and those efforts warrant a promotion to executive vice president.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we’re delighted Jeff is being recognized for his hard work and is being promoted to this new position,” said Delta Dental board chair Drew Robinson. “Jeff has spearheaded a number of initiatives these last few years, including programs that enabled the company to help many of its key stakeholders—like its employees, clients, and all the dentists across Tennessee—through the last couple of years.”

Ballard was recognized earlier this year for those efforts as he was named CFO of the Year in the Nashville Business Journal’s 2021 Health Care Innovation Awards. He was named CFO of the Year for Large Private Company in the Nashville Business Journal’s 2020 CFO Awards. Ballard is also a past recipient of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) Financial Executive of the Year Award.

A Middle Tennessee native, Ballard served as CFO at Magazines.com for 10 years prior to coming to Delta Dental. Additionally, Ballard served as controller for Corrections Corporation of America (CCA), and an auditor for Arthur Andersen. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Middle Tennessee State University. He and his family live in Brentwood.

Delta Dental of Tennessee

Delta Dental of Tennessee is the state’s largest independent dental benefits carrier with more than 1.4 million lives covered. As part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, Delta Dental of Tennessee members have access to the largest dental network in the nation with more than 154,000 providers serving more than 437,000 locations. With the simple mission of ensuring healthy smiles, Delta Dental of Tennessee works hard to help members of the communities it serves. Along with its corporate foundation, Smile180, Delta Dental of Tennessee donated more than $4.8 million in funding and in-kind services to over 140 organizations in 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005826/en/