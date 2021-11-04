Log in
Delta Galil Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

11/04/2021 | 07:17am EDT
Sales Increased 31% to $501.1 Million, with Online Sales up 102%

Record Q3 Gross Margin of 39.6%, All-Time High EBIT Margin of 10.6% and Net Margin attributed to shareholders and excluding non-core items of 7.0%

EBIT in Q3 2021 increased by 58% to $53.0 million compared to $33.6 million in Q3 2020; Net income excluding Non-core items attributed to shareholders in Q3 2021 increased by 76% to $34.5 million compared to $19.6 million in Q3 2020

Strong Balance Sheet with Cash Balance of $211 Million and Equity of $610 Million

Company Signs Global Licensing Agreement for Polo Ralph Lauren Women’s Intimates and Sleepwear Collection

Company Increased Its Dividend to $7 million, or $0.274 Per Share

Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; Now Expects 14% Increase In Sales Compared to 2019 and 91% Increase In Net Income Compared to 2019

Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim, today reported strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: “We are very pleased with the strong growth in sales and margins in the quarter reflected in all of our operating segments and geographic regions.”

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Sales were $501.1 million, a 31% increase from $382.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Organic sales, excluding Bare Necessities, which was acquired in October of 2020, increased by 23% in the third quarter.
  • Company’s own websites’ sales increased 102% to $52.4 million.
  • Gross margin increased by 150 basis points to a quarter high of 39.6%.
  • Operating margin increased to an all-time high of 10.6%, versus 8.8% in Q3 2020.
  • Net income attributed to shareholders and excluding Non-core items was a Q3 record $34.5 million, a 76% increase from $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Q3 diluted earnings per share excluding non-core items, rose to $1.31, compared to $0.77 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Strong balance sheet highlighted by $210.8 million in cash and $609.9 million in equity as of September 30, 2021.
  • Net financial debt was $134.8 million, down by $151.6 million versus September 30, 2020.
  • Declared a dividend of $7 million, or $0.274 per share, to be distributed on November 23, 2021. The determining and “ex-dividend” date will be November 11, 2021.
  • Company signs long-term global licensing agreement for Polo Ralph Lauren women’s intimates and sleepwear collection.

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: “We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, which represents a strong trend of three consecutive quarters of record revenues, four consecutive quarters of record gross margin and five consecutive quarters of record operating margin. We saw a significant increase in EBIT, driven by higher sales in all segments and geographic areas with improved products, customers and channels mix, and saw the benefits of operational and financial efficiencies we implemented over the last 15 months.

“As part of our strategy to enhance our branded portfolio, we have signed a long-term global licensing agreement with Polo Ralph Lauren for women’s intimates and sleepwear. This partnership represents a significant addition to our licensing portfolio, and we’re thrilled to be working with such an iconic and timeless brand. It marks another significant step in our growth strategy of partnering with leading global brands and comes on the heels of our recent global licensing agreements with Adidas and Wolford.

“During the quarter, we continued our focus on digital innovation. With our merged Bare Necessities and Brayola platform, we are now in the process of introducing our own brands through our digital channel. We have exciting plans to grow this area, which we expect to increase sales and profitability overtime.

“We have solid plans in place, a strong balance sheet and operating cash flow, all of which position us well to continue on the growth trajectory we enjoyed this quarter,” Mr. Dabah concluded.

Sales

The Company reported sales of $501.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a 31% increase from $382.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Sales for the first nine months of 2021 were $1,373.0 million, up 39% from $986.5 million in the comparable period last year. Excluding the sales of Bare Necessities, which was acquired in October 2020, sales increased by 23% and 30% in the third quarter and the first nine months of the year, respectively, compared to the same periods last year. Effective as of the second quarter of 2021, Delta Galil reorganized its business segments to better reflect and align with its strategic focus. The new segments – Brands (owned and licensed), Private Label, Delta Israel, 7 for All Mankind and Online Retailer – all contributed to the recent sales growth. Growth also was seen across all geographic regions.

Digital Sales

E-commerce sales on the Company’s own website for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 rose 102% and 141% to $52.4 million and $186.4 million, respectively, compared to comparable periods in 2020. Excluding Bare Necessities, own website e-commerce sales declined 8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same quarter in 2020, but increased 28% in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year.

EBIT

EBIT for the third quarter increased 58% to $53.0 million compared to $33.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. EBIT for the first nine months of 2021 increased to $123.4 million, compared to a negative EBIT of $50.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. Excluding non-core items, EBIT for the first nine months of 2021 was $123.4 million, compared to EBIT of $1.5 million for the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter was $32.5 million, compared to net income of $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding non-core items, net of tax, which included a loss from early redemption of bonds, net income for the third quarter was $36.4 million, compared to net income of $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income attributed to shareholders excluding non-core items increased by 76% to $34.5 million, compared to $19.6 million in Q3 2020.

Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $74.8 million, compared to a net loss of $64.3 million for the same period last year. Excluding non-core items, net of tax, net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $78.7 million, compared to a net loss of $23.5 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributed to shareholders excluding Non-core items in the first nine months of 2021 amounted to $ 74.2 million compared to a loss of $23.1 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share rose to $1.16 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.77 in the third quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share before non-core items amounted to $1.31 for the 2021 third quarter, compared to $0.77 for the third quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 were $2.70, compared to a diluted loss per share of $2.50 for the same period of 2020. Diluted earnings per share excluding non-core items were $2.85 for the first nine months of 2021, compared to a loss per share of $0.90 for the comparable period last year.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity and Dividend

EBITDA excluding the IFRS 16 impact, was $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $41.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, EBITDA was $148.1 million, compared to $25.4 million in the same period last year.

Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.9 million, compared with $41.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding IFRS 16 and non-core items, operating cash flow was $4.7 million, compared to $27.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease compared with the year-ago period was primarily due to increase in operational working capital attributed mainly to increase in inventory towards the expected continuance increase in sales and the increased lead time.

Operating cash flow totaled $94.5 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $124.9 million for the first nine months last year. Excluding IFRS 16 and non-core items, operating cash flow was $63.0 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $85.9 million for the same period last year.

Net financial debt as of September 30, 2021 was $134.8 million, compared to $286.4 million as of September 30, 2020, and $236.3 million as of December 31, 2020.

In order to flatten the debt payment curve and extend the duration of the loan embedded in the bonds series, the Company fully redeemed its debentures series B on August 23, 2021, in a total amount of approximately $115 million, using bank term loans and available cash.

Equity on September 30, 2021, was $609.9 million or 34.9% of the total balance sheet, compared to $436.4 million or 26.8% of the total balance sheet a year earlier.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $7 million, or $0.274 per share, to be distributed on November 23, 2021. The determining and “ex-dividend” date will be November 11, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

Delta Galil raised its 2021 financial guidance, excluding non-core items and based on IFRS 16 and current market conditions and assuming there is no resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic that leads to quarantines and/or lockdowns in any countries in which the company sells or manufactures its products:

$ in millions

 
  2019 ACTUAL 2021 PREVIOUS
GUIDANCE		 2021 CURRENT **
GUIDANCE		 % INCREASE CURRENT
GUIDANCE VS.
PREVIOUS GUIDANCE		 % INCREASE CURRENT
GUIDANCE VS. 2019
ACTUAL
 
Sales

                      1,690.2

1,825- 1,875

 1,900-1,940 

4

%

14

%

EBIT*

                         106.0

160 - 170

 180 - 186 

11

%

73

%

EBITDA*

                         195.6

260 - 270

 280 - 286 

7

%

45

%

Net Income*

                           60.2

96 - 104

 113 - 117 

15

%

91

%

Diluted EPS* ($)

                           2.36

3.40 - 3.70

 4.00 - 4.15 

15

%

73

%

 

*Before one time items, includes IFRS 16 impact

**Current guidance assuming there is no severe resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic that leads to quarantines and/or lockdowns in any countries in which the company sells or manufactures its products.

  • Full-year 2021 sales are expected to range between $1,900 million and $1,940 million, representing an increase of 4%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 14% from 2019 sales of $1,690.2 million.
  • Full-year 2021 EBIT is expected to range between $180 million and $186 million, representing an increase of 11%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 73% from 2019 EBIT of $106.0 million.
  • Full-year 2021 EBITDA is expected to range between $280 million and $286 million, representing an increase of 7%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 45% from 2019 EBITDA of $195.6 million.
  • Full-year 2021 net income is expected to range between $113 million and $117 million, representing an increase of 15%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 91% from 2019 net income of $60.2 million.
  • Full-year 2021 diluted EPS is expected to range between $4.00 and $4.15, representing an increase of 15%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 73% from 2019 EPS of $2.36.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men and branded Men’s underwear including the brands Schiesser, Eminence, Athena & Liabel; babywear, activewear, sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies apparel under the brands Splendid® and Ella Moss®, among others. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, Spalding, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2021

 

 

September 30

 

December 31

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

210,813

 

215,520

 

230,843

Restricted Cash

816

 

2,450

 

898

Other accounts receivable:

 

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

189,354

 

184,100

 

200,201

Taxes on income receivable

11,890

 

7,905

 

18,305

Others

48,758

 

35,008

 

38,255

Financial derivative

2,140

 

1,074

 

2,020

Inventory

409,316

 

306,964

 

291,703

Total current assets

873,087

 

753,021

 

782,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in associated companies accounted using

 

 

 

 

 

the equity method and long-term receivables

11,004

 

27,105

 

14,668

Investment property

3,097

 

3,264

 

3,389

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation

207,531

 

199,438

 

209,465

Goodwill

148,299

 

147,506

 

150,657

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

281,192

 

259,974

 

266,967

Assets in respect of usage rights

195,683

 

211,474

 

217,777

Deferred tax assets

15,447

 

9,016

 

15,590

Financial derivative

11,021

 

15,143

 

31,593

Total non-current assets

873,274

 

872,920

 

910,106

Total assets

1,746,361

 

1,625,941

 

1,692,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2021

 

 

September 30

 

December 31

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term bank loans

13

 

 

30,025

 

 

11,013

 

Current maturities of bank loan

7,622

 

 

15,340

 

 

20,295

 

Current maturities of debentures

39,129

 

 

37,645

 

 

39,029

 

Financial derivative

-

 

 

1,352

 

 

170

 

Current maturities of liabilities in respect of leases

53,722

 

 

57,584

 

 

60,363

 

Other accounts payable:

 

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

249,077

 

 

187,505

 

 

186,903

 

Taxes on income payable

24,691

 

 

17,935

 

 

26,294

 

Provision for restructuring plan

13,678

 

 

28,122

 

 

26,825

 

Others

157,213

 

 

125,100

 

 

150,737

 

Total current liabilities

545,145

 

 

500,608

 

 

521,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Bank loan

119,781

 

 

105,488

 

 

104,096

 

Severance pay liabilities less plan assets

8,828

 

 

10,464

 

 

9,499

 

Liabilities in respect of leases

165,043

 

 

177,033

 

 

182,408

 

Other non-current liabilities

70,770

 

 

36,364

 

 

43,030

 

Debentures

187,276

 

 

323,515

 

 

316,764

 

Deferred taxes liabilities

39,604

 

 

34,725

 

 

38,513

 

Financial derivative

-

 

 

1,325

 

 

-

 

Total non-current liabilities

591,302

 

 

688,914

 

 

694,310

 

Total liabilities

1,136,447

 

 

1,189,522

 

 

1,215,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

23,714

 

 

23,714

 

 

23,714

 

Share premium

129,721

 

 

130,262

 

 

130,260

 

Other capital reserves

50,623

 

 

(8,530

)

 

6,604

 

Retained earning

396,451

 

 

307,125

 

 

332,268

 

Treasury shares

(15,528

)

 

(16,093

)

 

(16,067

)

 

584,981

 

 

436,478

 

 

476,779

 

Minority interests

24,933

 

 

(59

)

 

(387

)

Total equity

609,914

 

 

436,419

 

 

476,392

 

Total liabilities and equity

1,746,361

 

 

1,625,941

 

 

1,692,331

 

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Statement of Income

For the 3-month and 9-month periods ending September 30, 2021

 

 

Nine months ended
September 30

 

Three months ended
September 30

 

2021

 

2020

2021

 

2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

1,372,972

 

 

986,508

 

 

501,066

 

 

382,878

 

Cost of sales

828,167

 

 

647,250

 

 

302,562

 

 

236,839

 

Gross profit

544,805

 

 

339,258

 

 

198,504

 

 

146,039

 

% of sales

39.7

%

 

34.4

%

 

39.6

%

 

38.1

%

Selling and marketing expenses

351,971

 

 

271,711

 

 

121,133

 

 

93,551

 

% of sales

25.65

%

 

27.5

%

 

24.2

%

 

24.4

%

General and administrative expenses

70,385

 

 

55,976

 

 

25,320

 

 

17,318

 

Impairment loss on trade receivables

-

 

 

8,744

 

 

-

 

 

799

 

Other expenses (income), net and share in profit of associated
company accounted for using the equity method

(946

)

 

1,302

 

 

(948

)

 

767

 

Operating income excluding non-recurring items

123,395

 

 

1,525

 

 

52,999

 

 

33,604

 

% of sales

9.0

%

 

0.2

%

 

10.6

%

 

8.8

%

Non-recurring items

-

 

 

52,060

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Operating income (loss)

123,395

 

 

(50,535

)

 

52,999

 

 

33,604

 

Finance expenses

24,586

 

 

-

 

 

7,288

 

 

-

 

Loss from early redemption of bonds

5,056

 

 

-

 

 

5,056

 

 

-

 

Total finance expenses

29,642

 

 

27,713

 

 

12,344

 

 

8,663

 

 

Income (loss) before tax on income

93,753

 

 

(78,248

)

 

40,655

 

 

24,941

 

 

Taxes on income (tax savings)

18,915

 

 

(13,987

)

 

8,168

 

 

5,399

 

Net income (loss) for the period

74,838

 

 

(64,261

)

 

32,487

 

 

19,542

 

Net income (loss) for the period excluding one-time items,
   net of tax

78,731

 

 

(23,458

)

 

36,381

 

 

19,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attribution of net earnings for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributed to company's shareholders

70,274

 

 

(63,918

)

 

30,615

 

 

19,637

 

Attributed to non-controlling interests

4,564

 

 

(343

)

 

1,872

 

 

(95

)

 

74,838

 

 

64,261

 

 

32,487

 

 

19,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net diluted earnings (loss) per share
   attributed to company's shareholders

2.70

 

 

(2.50

)

 

1.16

 

 

0.77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net diluted earnings (loss) per share, before non-recurring items
net of tax attributable to company's shareholders

2.85

 

 

(0.90

)

 

1.31

 

 

0.77

 

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports

For the 3-month and 9-month periods ending September 30, 2021

 

 

Nine months ended
September 30

 

Three months ended
September 30

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

74,838

 

 

(64,261

)

 

32,487

 

 

19,542

 

Adjustments required to present cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

from operating activities

45,216

 

 

214,415

 

 

(6,362

)

 

30,373

 

Interest paid in cash

(28,049

)

 

(24,634

)

 

(12,994

)

 

(8,298

)

Interest received in cash

471

 

 

722

 

 

310

 

 

399

 

Taxes on income received (paid) in cash, net

2,012

 

 

(1,338

)

 

(547

)

 

(375

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

94,488

 

 

124,904

 

 

12,894

 

 

41,641

 

Cash flows from investment activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(16,595

)

 

(11,188

)

 

(5,881

)

 

(3,595

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(2,937

)

 

(2,398

)

 

(1,255

)

 

(820

)

Loan given to a business partner

(1,750

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Deposit release for cash flow hedge transaction

(1,770

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries

-

 

 

(1,469

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

658

 

 

398

 

 

15

 

 

86

 

Others

(346

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Net cash used in Investing activities

(22,740

)

 

(14,657

)

 

(7,121

)

 

(4,329

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

in consolidated subsidiary

(863

)

 

-

 

 

(643

)

 

-

 

Payment of long term payable in connection with acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(3,525

)

 

(2,886

)

 

(1,034

)

 

(850

)

Principal elements of lease payments

(36,532

)

 

(38,992

)

 

(13,239

)

 

(13,819

)

Early redemption of bonds

(94,313

)

 

-

 

 

(94,313

)

 

-

 

Repayment of bonds

(15,940

)

 

(15,940

)

 

(15,940

)

 

(15,940

)

Dividend paid

(8,531

)

 

(6,506

)

 

(5,017

)

 

-

 

Receipt of long-term loans from banks

74,950

 

 

44,464

 

 

74,950

 

 

-

 

Repayment of long-term loans from banks

(66,061

)

 

(7,348

)

 

(19,757

)

 

3,085

 

Short-term credit from banking corporations, net

(10,949

)

 

30,025

 

 

50

 

 

(48,901

)

Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary

(4,504

)

 

(6,913

)

 

(1,503

)

 

(1,501

)

Net proceeds from issuance of a subsidiary

77,156

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash generated from ( used in) financing activities

(89,112

)

 

(4,096

)

 

(76,446

)

 

(77,926

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(17,364

)

 

106,151

 

 

(70,673

)

 

(40,614

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and cash equivalents, net

(2,666

)

 

2,943

 

 

1,605

 

 

3,084

 

Balance of cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

at the beginning of the period, net

230,843

 

 

106,426

 

 

279,881

 

 

253,050

 

Balance of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the Period, net

210,813

 

 

215,520

 

 

210,813

 

 

215,520

 

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports

For the 3-month and 9-month periods ending September 30, 2021

 

 

Nine months ended
September 30

 

Three months ended
September 30

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

Adjustments required to reflect cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

25,632

 

 

28,174

 

 

8,121

 

 

8,461

 

Amortization

46,814

 

 

45,885

 

 

15,038

 

 

15,751

 

Impairment of intangible assets

-

 

 

12,780

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Cash erosion, net

60

 

 

96

 

 

1,938

 

 

(195

)

Interest paid in cash

15,325

 

 

17,091

 

 

5,861

 

 

5,839

 

Interest received in cash

(471

)

 

(722

)

 

(310

)

 

(399

)

Taxes on income paid (received) in cash, net

(2,012

)

 

1,338

 

 

547

 

 

375

 

Deferred taxes on income, net

852

 

 

6,522

 

 

(5,015

)

 

11,428

 

Interest due to lease agreements

7,668

 

 

7,543

 

 

2,077

 

 

2,459

 

Severance pay liability, net

(237

)

 

13

 

 

(477

)

 

(77

)

Restructuring (payments) provision

(13,147

)

 

26,063

 

 

(4,111

)

 

(3,534

)

Decrease in liabilities in respect of leases due to rent
payments relief

(3,502

)

 

(2,845

)

 

(111

)

 

(681

)

Capital gain from sale of fixed assets

(328

)

 

(180

)

 

(88

)

 

(65

)

Loss from early redemption of bonds

5,056

 

 

-

 

 

5,056

 

 

-

 

Change to the benefit component of options granted to
employees

2,440

 

 

786

 

 

820

 

 

239

 

Impairment loss on trade receivables

-

 

 

8,744

 

 

-

 

 

799

 

Share in profits of associated company accounted for using
the equity method

(144

)

 

(203

)

 

(106

)

 

(128

)

Others

(2,801

)

 

3,967

 

 

(3,532

)

 

1,859

 

 

81,205

 

 

155,052

 

 

25,708

 

 

42,132

 

Changes to operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

7,672

 

 

20,115

 

 

(16,019

)

 

(30,685

)

Decrease (Increase) in other receivable and balances

595

 

 

(4,747

)

 

(8,497

)

 

(4,795

)

Decrease in trade payables

60,733

 

 

44,075

 

 

34,558

 

 

35,634

 

Decrease (increase) in other payables

17,861

 

 

(24,510

)

 

6,158

 

 

1,376

 

Decrease (increase) in inventory

(122,850

)

 

24,430

 

 

(48,270

)

 

(13,289

)

 

(35,989

)

 

59,363

 

 

(32,070

)

 

(11,759

)

 

45,216

 

 

214,415

 

 

(6,362

)

 

30,373

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS