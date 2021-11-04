Delta Galil Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results 11/04/2021 | 07:17am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sales Increased 31% to $501.1 Million, with Online Sales up 102% Record Q3 Gross Margin of 39.6%, All-Time High EBIT Margin of 10.6% and Net Margin attributed to shareholders and excluding non-core items of 7.0% EBIT in Q3 2021 increased by 58% to $53.0 million compared to $33.6 million in Q3 2020; Net income excluding Non-core items attributed to shareholders in Q3 2021 increased by 76% to $34.5 million compared to $19.6 million in Q3 2020 Strong Balance Sheet with Cash Balance of $211 Million and Equity of $610 Million Company Signs Global Licensing Agreement for Polo Ralph Lauren Women’s Intimates and Sleepwear Collection Company Increased Its Dividend to $7 million, or $0.274 Per Share Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; Now Expects 14% Increase In Sales Compared to 2019 and 91% Increase In Net Income Compared to 2019 Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim, today reported strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: “We are very pleased with the strong growth in sales and margins in the quarter reflected in all of our operating segments and geographic regions.” Third Quarter 2021 Highlights Sales were $501.1 million, a 31% increase from $382.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Organic sales, excluding Bare Necessities, which was acquired in October of 2020, increased by 23% in the third quarter.

Company’s own websites’ sales increased 102% to $52.4 million.

Gross margin increased by 150 basis points to a quarter high of 39.6%.

Operating margin increased to an all-time high of 10.6%, versus 8.8% in Q3 2020.

Net income attributed to shareholders and excluding Non-core items was a Q3 record $34.5 million, a 76% increase from $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Q3 diluted earnings per share excluding non-core items, rose to $1.31, compared to $0.77 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Strong balance sheet highlighted by $210.8 million in cash and $609.9 million in equity as of September 30, 2021.

Net financial debt was $134.8 million, down by $151.6 million versus September 30, 2020.

Declared a dividend of $7 million, or $0.274 per share, to be distributed on November 23, 2021. The determining and “ex-dividend” date will be November 11, 2021.

Company signs long-term global licensing agreement for Polo Ralph Lauren women’s intimates and sleepwear collection. Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: “We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, which represents a strong trend of three consecutive quarters of record revenues, four consecutive quarters of record gross margin and five consecutive quarters of record operating margin. We saw a significant increase in EBIT, driven by higher sales in all segments and geographic areas with improved products, customers and channels mix, and saw the benefits of operational and financial efficiencies we implemented over the last 15 months. “As part of our strategy to enhance our branded portfolio, we have signed a long-term global licensing agreement with Polo Ralph Lauren for women’s intimates and sleepwear. This partnership represents a significant addition to our licensing portfolio, and we’re thrilled to be working with such an iconic and timeless brand. It marks another significant step in our growth strategy of partnering with leading global brands and comes on the heels of our recent global licensing agreements with Adidas and Wolford. “During the quarter, we continued our focus on digital innovation. With our merged Bare Necessities and Brayola platform, we are now in the process of introducing our own brands through our digital channel. We have exciting plans to grow this area, which we expect to increase sales and profitability overtime. “We have solid plans in place, a strong balance sheet and operating cash flow, all of which position us well to continue on the growth trajectory we enjoyed this quarter,” Mr. Dabah concluded. Sales The Company reported sales of $501.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a 31% increase from $382.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Sales for the first nine months of 2021 were $1,373.0 million, up 39% from $986.5 million in the comparable period last year. Excluding the sales of Bare Necessities, which was acquired in October 2020, sales increased by 23% and 30% in the third quarter and the first nine months of the year, respectively, compared to the same periods last year. Effective as of the second quarter of 2021, Delta Galil reorganized its business segments to better reflect and align with its strategic focus. The new segments – Brands (owned and licensed), Private Label, Delta Israel, 7 for All Mankind and Online Retailer – all contributed to the recent sales growth. Growth also was seen across all geographic regions. Digital Sales E-commerce sales on the Company’s own website for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 rose 102% and 141% to $52.4 million and $186.4 million, respectively, compared to comparable periods in 2020. Excluding Bare Necessities, own website e-commerce sales declined 8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same quarter in 2020, but increased 28% in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year. EBIT EBIT for the third quarter increased 58% to $53.0 million compared to $33.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. EBIT for the first nine months of 2021 increased to $123.4 million, compared to a negative EBIT of $50.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. Excluding non-core items, EBIT for the first nine months of 2021 was $123.4 million, compared to EBIT of $1.5 million for the same period last year. Net Income Net income for the third quarter was $32.5 million, compared to net income of $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding non-core items, net of tax, which included a loss from early redemption of bonds, net income for the third quarter was $36.4 million, compared to net income of $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributed to shareholders excluding non-core items increased by 76% to $34.5 million, compared to $19.6 million in Q3 2020. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $74.8 million, compared to a net loss of $64.3 million for the same period last year. Excluding non-core items, net of tax, net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $78.7 million, compared to a net loss of $23.5 million for the same period last year. Net income attributed to shareholders excluding Non-core items in the first nine months of 2021 amounted to $ 74.2 million compared to a loss of $23.1 million in the first nine months of 2020. Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted earnings per share rose to $1.16 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.77 in the third quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share before non-core items amounted to $1.31 for the 2021 third quarter, compared to $0.77 for the third quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 were $2.70, compared to a diluted loss per share of $2.50 for the same period of 2020. Diluted earnings per share excluding non-core items were $2.85 for the first nine months of 2021, compared to a loss per share of $0.90 for the comparable period last year. EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity and Dividend EBITDA excluding the IFRS 16 impact, was $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $41.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, EBITDA was $148.1 million, compared to $25.4 million in the same period last year. Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.9 million, compared with $41.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding IFRS 16 and non-core items, operating cash flow was $4.7 million, compared to $27.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease compared with the year-ago period was primarily due to increase in operational working capital attributed mainly to increase in inventory towards the expected continuance increase in sales and the increased lead time. Operating cash flow totaled $94.5 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $124.9 million for the first nine months last year. Excluding IFRS 16 and non-core items, operating cash flow was $63.0 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $85.9 million for the same period last year. Net financial debt as of September 30, 2021 was $134.8 million, compared to $286.4 million as of September 30, 2020, and $236.3 million as of December 31, 2020. In order to flatten the debt payment curve and extend the duration of the loan embedded in the bonds series, the Company fully redeemed its debentures series B on August 23, 2021, in a total amount of approximately $115 million, using bank term loans and available cash. Equity on September 30, 2021, was $609.9 million or 34.9% of the total balance sheet, compared to $436.4 million or 26.8% of the total balance sheet a year earlier. Delta Galil declared a dividend of $7 million, or $0.274 per share, to be distributed on November 23, 2021. The determining and “ex-dividend” date will be November 11, 2021. 2021 Financial Guidance Delta Galil raised its 2021 financial guidance, excluding non-core items and based on IFRS 16 and current market conditions and assuming there is no resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic that leads to quarantines and/or lockdowns in any countries in which the company sells or manufactures its products: $ in millions 2019 ACTUAL 2021 PREVIOUS

GUIDANCE 2021 CURRENT **

GUIDANCE % INCREASE CURRENT

GUIDANCE VS.

PREVIOUS GUIDANCE % INCREASE CURRENT

GUIDANCE VS. 2019

ACTUAL Sales 1,690.2 1,825- 1,875 1,900-1,940 4 % 14 % EBIT* 106.0 160 - 170 180 - 186 11 % 73 % EBITDA* 195.6 260 - 270 280 - 286 7 % 45 % Net Income* 60.2 96 - 104 113 - 117 15 % 91 % Diluted EPS* ($) 2.36 3.40 - 3.70 4.00 - 4.15 15 % 73 % *Before one time items, includes IFRS 16 impact



**Current guidance assuming there is no severe resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic that leads to quarantines and/or lockdowns in any countries in which the company sells or manufactures its products. Full-year 2021 sales are expected to range between $1,900 million and $1,940 million, representing an increase of 4%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 14% from 2019 sales of $1,690.2 million.

Full-year 2021 EBIT is expected to range between $180 million and $186 million, representing an increase of 11%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 73% from 2019 EBIT of $106.0 million.

Full-year 2021 EBITDA is expected to range between $280 million and $286 million, representing an increase of 7%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 45% from 2019 EBITDA of $195.6 million.

Full-year 2021 net income is expected to range between $113 million and $117 million, representing an increase of 15%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 91% from 2019 net income of $60.2 million.

Full-year 2021 diluted EPS is expected to range between $4.00 and $4.15, representing an increase of 15%, compared to mid-point of prior guidance and up 73% from 2019 EPS of $2.36. About Delta Galil Industries Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men and branded Men’s underwear including the brands Schiesser, Eminence, Athena & Liabel; babywear, activewear, sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies apparel under the brands Splendid® and Ella Moss®, among others. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, Spalding, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com. Safe Harbor Statement Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company. DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2021 September 30 December 31 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 210,813 215,520 230,843 Restricted Cash 816 2,450 898 Other accounts receivable: Trade receivables 189,354 184,100 200,201 Taxes on income receivable 11,890 7,905 18,305 Others 48,758 35,008 38,255 Financial derivative 2,140 1,074 2,020 Inventory 409,316 306,964 291,703 Total current assets 873,087 753,021 782,225 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 11,004 27,105 14,668 Investment property 3,097 3,264 3,389 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 207,531 199,438 209,465 Goodwill 148,299 147,506 150,657 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 281,192 259,974 266,967 Assets in respect of usage rights 195,683 211,474 217,777 Deferred tax assets 15,447 9,016 15,590 Financial derivative 11,021 15,143 31,593 Total non-current assets 873,274 872,920 910,106 Total assets 1,746,361 1,625,941 1,692,331 DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2021 September 30 December 31 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 13 30,025 11,013 Current maturities of bank loan 7,622 15,340 20,295 Current maturities of debentures 39,129 37,645 39,029 Financial derivative - 1,352 170 Current maturities of liabilities in respect of leases 53,722 57,584 60,363 Other accounts payable: Trade payables 249,077 187,505 186,903 Taxes on income payable 24,691 17,935 26,294 Provision for restructuring plan 13,678 28,122 26,825 Others 157,213 125,100 150,737 Total current liabilities 545,145 500,608 521,629 Non-current liabilities: Bank loan 119,781 105,488 104,096 Severance pay liabilities less plan assets 8,828 10,464 9,499 Liabilities in respect of leases 165,043 177,033 182,408 Other non-current liabilities 70,770 36,364 43,030 Debentures 187,276 323,515 316,764 Deferred taxes liabilities 39,604 34,725 38,513 Financial derivative - 1,325 - Total non-current liabilities 591,302 688,914 694,310 Total liabilities 1,136,447 1,189,522 1,215,939 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 23,714 Share premium 129,721 130,262 130,260 Other capital reserves 50,623 (8,530 ) 6,604 Retained earning 396,451 307,125 332,268 Treasury shares (15,528 ) (16,093 ) (16,067 ) 584,981 436,478 476,779 Minority interests 24,933 (59 ) (387 ) Total equity 609,914 436,419 476,392 Total liabilities and equity 1,746,361 1,625,941 1,692,331 DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Statement of Income For the 3-month and 9-month periods ending September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Sales 1,372,972 986,508 501,066 382,878 Cost of sales 828,167 647,250 302,562 236,839 Gross profit 544,805 339,258 198,504 146,039 % of sales 39.7 % 34.4 % 39.6 % 38.1 % Selling and marketing expenses 351,971 271,711 121,133 93,551 % of sales 25.65 % 27.5 % 24.2 % 24.4 % General and administrative expenses 70,385 55,976 25,320 17,318 Impairment loss on trade receivables - 8,744 - 799 Other expenses (income), net and share in profit of associated

company accounted for using the equity method (946 ) 1,302 (948 ) 767 Operating income excluding non-recurring items 123,395 1,525 52,999 33,604 % of sales 9.0 % 0.2 % 10.6 % 8.8 % Non-recurring items - 52,060 - - Operating income (loss) 123,395 (50,535 ) 52,999 33,604 Finance expenses 24,586 - 7,288 - Loss from early redemption of bonds 5,056 - 5,056 - Total finance expenses 29,642 27,713 12,344 8,663 Income (loss) before tax on income 93,753 (78,248 ) 40,655 24,941 Taxes on income (tax savings) 18,915 (13,987 ) 8,168 5,399 Net income (loss) for the period 74,838 (64,261 ) 32,487 19,542 Net income (loss) for the period excluding one-time items,

net of tax 78,731 (23,458 ) 36,381 19,542 Attribution of net earnings for the period: Attributed to company's shareholders 70,274 (63,918 ) 30,615 19,637 Attributed to non-controlling interests 4,564 (343 ) 1,872 (95 ) 74,838 64,261 32,487 19,542 Net diluted earnings (loss) per share

attributed to company's shareholders 2.70 (2.50 ) 1.16 0.77 Net diluted earnings (loss) per share, before non-recurring items

net of tax attributable to company's shareholders 2.85 (0.90 ) 1.31 0.77 DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 3-month and 9-month periods ending September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) for the period 74,838 (64,261 ) 32,487 19,542 Adjustments required to present cash flows from operating activities 45,216 214,415 (6,362 ) 30,373 Interest paid in cash (28,049 ) (24,634 ) (12,994 ) (8,298 ) Interest received in cash 471 722 310 399 Taxes on income received (paid) in cash, net 2,012 (1,338 ) (547 ) (375 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 94,488 124,904 12,894 41,641 Cash flows from investment activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (16,595 ) (11,188 ) (5,881 ) (3,595 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (2,937 ) (2,398 ) (1,255 ) (820 ) Loan given to a business partner (1,750 ) - - - Deposit release for cash flow hedge transaction (1,770 ) - - - Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries - (1,469 ) - - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 658 398 15 86 Others (346 ) - - - Net cash used in Investing activities (22,740 ) (14,657 ) (7,121 ) (4,329 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (863 ) - (643 ) - Payment of long term payable in connection with acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3,525 ) (2,886 ) (1,034 ) (850 ) Principal elements of lease payments (36,532 ) (38,992 ) (13,239 ) (13,819 ) Early redemption of bonds (94,313 ) - (94,313 ) - Repayment of bonds (15,940 ) (15,940 ) (15,940 ) (15,940 ) Dividend paid (8,531 ) (6,506 ) (5,017 ) - Receipt of long-term loans from banks 74,950 44,464 74,950 - Repayment of long-term loans from banks (66,061 ) (7,348 ) (19,757 ) 3,085 Short-term credit from banking corporations, net (10,949 ) 30,025 50 (48,901 ) Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary (4,504 ) (6,913 ) (1,503 ) (1,501 ) Net proceeds from issuance of a subsidiary 77,156 - - - Net cash generated from ( used in) financing activities (89,112 ) (4,096 ) (76,446 ) (77,926 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,364 ) 106,151 (70,673 ) (40,614 ) Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net (2,666 ) 2,943 1,605 3,084 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net 230,843 106,426 279,881 253,050 Balance of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the Period, net 210,813 215,520 210,813 215,520 DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 3-month and 9-month periods ending September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30 Three months ended

September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows from operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 25,632 28,174 8,121 8,461 Amortization 46,814 45,885 15,038 15,751 Impairment of intangible assets - 12,780 - - Cash erosion, net 60 96 1,938 (195 ) Interest paid in cash 15,325 17,091 5,861 5,839 Interest received in cash (471 ) (722 ) (310 ) (399 ) Taxes on income paid (received) in cash, net (2,012 ) 1,338 547 375 Deferred taxes on income, net 852 6,522 (5,015 ) 11,428 Interest due to lease agreements 7,668 7,543 2,077 2,459 Severance pay liability, net (237 ) 13 (477 ) (77 ) Restructuring (payments) provision (13,147 ) 26,063 (4,111 ) (3,534 ) Decrease in liabilities in respect of leases due to rent

payments relief (3,502 ) (2,845 ) (111 ) (681 ) Capital gain from sale of fixed assets (328 ) (180 ) (88 ) (65 ) Loss from early redemption of bonds 5,056 - 5,056 - Change to the benefit component of options granted to

employees 2,440 786 820 239 Impairment loss on trade receivables - 8,744 - 799 Share in profits of associated company accounted for using

the equity method (144 ) (203 ) (106 ) (128 ) Others (2,801 ) 3,967 (3,532 ) 1,859 81,205 155,052 25,708 42,132 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 7,672 20,115 (16,019 ) (30,685 ) Decrease (Increase) in other receivable and balances 595 (4,747 ) (8,497 ) (4,795 ) Decrease in trade payables 60,733 44,075 34,558 35,634 Decrease (increase) in other payables 17,861 (24,510 ) 6,158 1,376 Decrease (increase) in inventory (122,850 ) 24,430 (48,270 ) (13,289 ) (35,989 ) 59,363 (32,070 ) (11,759 ) 45,216 214,415 (6,362 ) 30,373 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005627/en/

© Business Wire 2021 Latest news "Companies" 07:31a Avicanna´s subsidiary obtains Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (“GACP”) Certification in Colombia AQ 07:31a Green Plains Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results AQ 07:31a Austin's CapMetro selects NFI for Nation's largest electric vehicle procurement with up to 171 EVs and 427 chargers from New Flyer AQ 07:31a Dyne Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights AQ 07:31a Speedemissions, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021 AQ 07:31a Exodus Announces Share Repurchase Program AQ 07:31a Beyond Air® Announces Formation of Beyond Cancer™, a New Private Company Dedicated to Oncology Utilizing Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide to Treat Solid Tumors AQ 07:31a Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 AQ 07:31a OpGen Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Proposed Increase to Number of Authorized Shares of Common Stock AQ 07:31a Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Sale of Generic Dermatology Portfolio to Partner Padagis for $21 Million AQ