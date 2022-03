"We have not seen a spike in cancellations," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told a news conference in London, adding that the carrier had the largest booking day in its history last Tuesday.

He said he was not at "a point of nervousness" about rising oil prices. "We were quite successful in the early part of the last decade when fuel averaged over $100," he said.

