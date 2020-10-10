Delta knocks out power for Louisiana residents who just got it restored

LAKE CHARLES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - More than half a million
Louisiana residents woke up on Saturday without electricity
after Hurricane Delta tore across the state, some only having
just had their power restored after Hurricane Laura wiped it out
weeks ago.
By mid-morning, some 575,000 customers across Louisiana were
without power, down from nearly 600,000, according to
PowerOutage.US, which tracks disruptions across the United
States.
In Lake Charles, Sylvia Pastrano, 65, got her electricity
back on about 10 days ago, she said, while her internet
connection was just restored last week.
"We were just getting back to semi-normal and then this
happened," she said while assessing damage to her roof early
Saturday morning.
Delta made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum
sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (161 kph) on Friday near
the town of Creole. By Saturday, however, it had weakened to a
depression.
Delta's path compounded damage already made by more powerful
Hurricane Laura, which came ashore in the region in late August.
Matthew Williams had been without power in his Lake Charles
home until a week and a half ago. Williams, a 49-year-old
teacher, said he had gone two weeks without electricity in the
Louisiana heat.
"I didn't have a generator, so I kind of sucked it up and
slept on a hammock," Williams said.
Dale Melancon, 67, in Lake Charles, is not too worried about
when the power will come on next.
"We have a generator and we're trying to get it going this
morning."
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly
Editing by Marguerita Choy)