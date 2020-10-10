Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La., Oct 10 (Reuters) - Coastal Louisianans on
Saturday surveyed the damage left by the wind and water that
Hurricane Delta raked across their already storm-battered homes
even as it weakened quickly after coming ashore and moved
rapidly toward the northeast.
Hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power
after Delta made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum
sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (161 kph) on Friday near
the town of Creole.
By Saturday morning, however, Delta barely ranked as
tropical storm with winds down to 40 miles per hour (65 kph),
although it continued bringing heavy rains to northeastern
Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, the National Hurricane
Center (NHC) reported.
The storm brought local flooding of streets and riverbanks
after closely tracking the path of destruction left by more
powerful Hurricane Laura, which came ashore in late August with
150-mph (241-kph) winds.
"Though Delta may have been a 'weaker' storm than Laura,
Delta has been more of a water event than a wind event," Lake
Charles Mayor Nic Hunter wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
With his entire city without power, Hunter urged residents
who had evacuated to stay away for at least another day.
Laura damaged tens of thousands of homes, leaving roofs
across the region dotted with protective blue tarpaulins and
more than 6,000 people living temporarily in hotels.
Delta spared many of the rooftop tarps that were still up,
but it flooded some streets and littered others with downed
trees and branches street.
“Laura was much worse," said Lake Charles resident Matthew
Williams, 49. "This was more rain than wind.”
Williams, who had just gotten his power back about a week
and a half ago after the outage left by Laura, said he rode out
the storm at his home which escaped damage in both storms.
By mid-morning on Saturday, some 575,000 customers across
Louisiana were without power, down from nearly 600,000,
according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks disruptions across the
United States.
Sylvia Pastrano said she had to position three trash cans
over her bed to catch the water leaking through her roof that
was already damaged by Laura.
"Last night, it was terrifying, the whistling and
whistling,” said Pastrano, 65.
No deaths were immediately reported, but authorities
cautioned that many storm-related fatalities occur from
accidental falls during cleanup or from carbon monoxide
poisoning from improper use of home generators.
"With power outages across the state, it’s important for
everyone using portable generators to do so safely," Governor
John Bel Edwards said on Twitter.
As Delta made its way over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday,
energy companies cut back U.S. oil production by about 92%, or
1.7 million barrels per day, the most since 2005, when Hurricane
Katrina destroyed more than 100 offshore platforms and hobbled
output for months.
The storm was expected to weaken further to a tropical
depression later on Saturday and continue bringing rain though
Tennessee, Kentucky and the Ohio River Valley through early next
week.
Delta was the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane
season to make a U.S. landfall this year, eclipsing a record
dating to 1916.
