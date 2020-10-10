Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La., Oct 10 (Reuters) - Coastal Louisianans on
Saturday surveyed the damage left by the wind and water that
Hurricane Delta raked across their already storm-battered homes
even as it weakened quickly after coming ashore and moved
rapidly toward the northeast.
Hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power
after Delta made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum
sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (161 kph) on Friday near
the town of Creole.
By midday on Saturday, however, Delta had moved on to
western Mississippi where it weakened to a tropical depression
with winds of less than 39 miles per hour (63 kph), the National
Hurricane Center (NHC) said. But the storm continued bringing
heavy rains to region, it said.
The storm brought widespread flooding of streets and
riverbanks, mostly in southwestern Louisiana, after closely
tracking the path of destruction left by more powerful Hurricane
Laura, which came ashore in late August with 150-mph (241-kph)
winds.
"Even if it wasn’t quite as powerful as Hurricane Laura, it
was much bigger," Governor John Bel Edwards said told a briefing
in Baton Rouge.
At midday, officials were still assessing the extent of the
damage and trying to distinguish the damage from Delta from the
destruction left by Laura, Edwards said.
Some 3,000 National Guard troops were called up to distribute
relief supplies, clear roads, maintain security and conduct
search and rescue operations, he said.
While no deaths have been linked to Delta so far, Edwards
noted that storm-related fatalities often occur in accidents,
such as falls, during cleanup operations or from carbon monoxide
poisoning because of improperly positioned home generators.
"Everybody needs to exercise a lot of caution even now, and
really, especially now,” he said.
About 600,000 of the state's electric customers, 25% of the
total, were without power at midday, Edwards said. But
restoration was progressing faster than it did after Laura
because Delta's winds were less damaging to the infrastructure,
he said.
Laura's winds damaged tens of thousands of homes, leaving
roofs across the region dotted with protective blue tarpaulins
and more than 6,000 people living temporarily in hotels.
Delta spared many of the rooftop tarps that were still up,
but it flooded some streets and littered others with downed
trees and branches street.
“Laura was much worse," said Lake Charles resident Matthew
Williams, 49. "This was more rain than wind.”
Williams, who had just gotten his power back about a week
and a half ago after the outage left by Laura, said he rode out
the storm at his home which escaped damage in both storms.
With the sun shining brightly, Frederick Hannie, 35,
surveyed the water damage to his gym, CrossFit Lake Charles,
which had already sustained wind and roof damage from Laura.
Between two hurricanes and a pandemic, Hannie said, "it
definitely takes a little financial gymnastics" to run a
business this year.
As Delta made its way over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday,
energy companies cut back U.S. oil production by about 92%, or
1.7 million barrels per day, the most since 2005, when Hurricane
Katrina destroyed more than 100 offshore platforms and hobbled
output for months.
While the storm was expected to continue weakening, it was
forecast to bring rain though Tennessee, Kentucky and the Ohio
River Valley through early next week.
Delta was the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane
season to make a U.S. landfall this year, eclipsing a record
dating to 1916.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in Lake Charles. Writing and
additional reporting by Peter Szekely in New York.
Editing by Marguerita Choy)