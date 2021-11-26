Log in
Delta not revising South Africa flights amid variant concerns

11/26/2021 | 05:50pm EST
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Friday it does not plan any changes to its South Africa-U.S. routes after the White House said it plans to impose new travel curbs on southern Africa starting Monday amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant.

Delta currently operates service between Johannesburg and Atlanta three times weekly and the U.S. airline said "there are no planned adjustments to service at this time."

The White House said it plans to bar entry to most non-U.S. citizens who have been in South Africa and seven other African countries within the last 14 days. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


