Delta not revising South Africa flights amid variant concerns

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said
on Friday it does not plan any changes to its South Africa-U.S.
routes after the White House said it plans to impose new travel
curbs on southern Africa starting Monday amid concerns about a
new COVID-19 variant.
Delta currently operates service between Johannesburg and
Atlanta three times weekly and the U.S. airline said "there are
no planned adjustments to service at this time."
The White House said it plans to bar entry to most non-U.S.
citizens who have been in South Africa and seven other African
countries within the last 14 days.
