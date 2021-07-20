Delta variant behind more than 80% of U.S. cases; vaccines still highly effective -Fauci

July 20 (Reuters) - The Delta variant of the coronavirus is
the cause of more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the
authorized vaccines remain more than 90% effective in preventing
hospitalizations and deaths, said top U.S. infectious disease
expert Anthony Fauci during U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday.
The hearing featured a pointed exchange with Republican U.S.
Senator Rand Paul, in which he accused Fauci of lying about the
National Institutes of Health providing funding for research at
China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The Senator from Kentucky, who has sparred with Fauci during
several pandemic-related hearings, alleged that the research may
have played a role in developing the novel coronavirus at the
Wuhan Lab.
"If caught lying to Congress... the U.S. criminal code
creates a felony and a five year penalty," Paul said to Fauci
during the hearing.
Fauci, who has been mostly calm and diplomatic in past
responses, this time shot back: "Senator Paul, I have never lied
before the Congress... (and) you do not know what you're talking
about." The exchange featured raised voices and pointed fingers.
The origin of the novel coronavirus has become a heated
partisan issue in the United States, with Republicans urging
further inquiries into whether it was developed in a laboratory
in Wuhan, China.
Biden in late May called on aides to investigate the origins
of the virus and to report back to him within 90 days. The more
prevalent theory is that the virus originated in animals,
possibly bats, and was passed on to humans.
The more contagious Delta variant was first found in India
earlier this year. It has since become the dominant version of
the virus in the United States and many other countries. It has
been detected in more than 90 nations worldwide.
Deaths from COVID-19 in the United States have averaged 239
per day over the past week, nearly 48% higher than the previous
week, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC)Director Rochelle Walensky said during the hearing.
States should continue to hold onto their inventories of
unused vaccines as manufacturers are working to determine the
shelf life of their shots, Janet Woodcock, the acting director
of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said during the
hearing. Large quantities of unused U.S. vaccine supplies are
facing expiration in the coming weeks if the shelf life is not
extended.
The CDC is reviewing data from multiple groups of vaccinated
people to determine how long protection from COVID-19 shots
lasts and will use that information to make a determination on
the potential role of additional booster shots, Fauci said.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Mrinalika Roy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)