Delta variant likely slammed brakes on U.S. economic growth in third quarter

* Third-quarter GDP estimated increasing at 2.7% rate
* Growth pace likely slowest since COVID-19 shutdowns
* Consumer spending seen stalling on auto shortages
* About 290,000 people likely filed jobless claims last week
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely grew
at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter as
COVID-19 infections flared up, further straining global supply
chains and causing shortages of goods like automobiles that
almost stifled consumer spending.
The Commerce Department's advance gross domestic product
report on Thursday is also expected to show strong inflation,
fueled by the economy-wide shortages and pandemic relief money
from the government, cutting into growth. Ebbing fiscal stimulus
and Hurricane Ida, which devastated U.S. offshore energy
production at the end of August, also weighed on the economy.
But there are signs that economic activity picked up towards
the end of the quarter amid declining coronavirus cases driven
by the Delta variant.
"Delta is the biggest reason why we have this noticeable
deceleration," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "We're going to see
growth re-accelerate in the fourth quarter and the first half of
next year as the effect of the Delta variant begins to wane. It
doesn't mean that we won't have future waves of COVID, but with
each passing wave, the economic costs continue to diminish."
GDP growth likely increased at a 2.7% annualized rate last
quarter, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The poll
was, however, conducted before the release of data on Wednesday
showing a sharp widening in the goods trade deficit in September
amid a slump in exports.
The biggest goods trade deficit on record prompted some Wall
Street banks to cut their GDP growth estimate, including Goldman
Sachs, which trimmed its forecast by half a percentage point to
a 2.75% rate. The Atlanta Federal Reserve trimmed its already
low forecast to a 0.2% pace from a 0.5% rate.
Regardless of the actual number on Thursday, the economy's
performance last quarter was probably the weakest since the
second quarter of 2020, when it suffered a historic contraction
in the wake of stringent mandatory measures to contain the first
wave of COVID-19 infections. The economy grew at a 6.7% rate in
the second quarter. The Delta variant worsened labor shortages
at factories, mines and ports, gumming up the supply chain.
The anticipated meager growth is seen coming mostly from a
moderate pace of inventory drawdown. Overall inventory
accumulation likely remained weak owing to shortages, especially
of motor vehicles. Outside the shutdown in spring 2020,
September was the worst month for motor vehicle production since
2010 because of a global shortage of semiconductors.
"The largest boost to GDP should come from a slower drawdown
of inventories compared to in the second quarter, as supply
shortage issues initially presented through weaker inventories
but now have become a constraint on consumption instead," said
Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, is forecast to have stalled after a
robust 12% growth pace in the April-June quarter. Though
automobiles will account for a chunk of the anticipated
stagnation, the Delta variant also curbed spending on services
like air travel and dining out.
GLIMMERS OF HOPE
Inflation, which overshot the Federal Reserve's 2% flexible
target, also reduced households' spending power. Price pressures
and the supply chain disruptions saw the International Monetary
Fund this month cutting its 2021 growth estimate for the United
States to 6.0% from 7.0% in July.
Slower growth will have no impact on the Fed's plans to
start reducing as soon as next month the amount of money it is
pumping into the economy through monthly bond purchases.
But there is light at the end of the tunnel. The summer wave
of COVID-19 infections is behind, with cases declining
significantly in recent weeks. Vaccinations have also picked up.
The improving public health helped to lift consumer confidence
this month. The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits has dropped to a 19-month low.
That declining trend is expected to be confirmed by a
separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday.
According to a Reuters survey, initial claims for state
unemployment benefits likely held at a seasonally adjusted
290,000 last week. That would mark the third straight week that
claims remained below the 300,000 threshold.
Economists are split on whether business investment in
equipment maintained its pace of double-digit growth last
quarter. Data on Wednesday showed a surge in shipments of
capital goods excluding aircraft in September.
While some economists saw this as an indication of strong
equipment spending, others cautioned that high prices flattered
the value of shipments. There are also concerns that the
scarcity of motor vehicles hindered efforts by companies to
replace or increase their auto fleet.
"Just as the collapse in motor vehicle sales is dragging
down consumption, the corresponding collapse in fleet sales is
also weighing on business equipment investment," said Michael
Pearce, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in New
York. "The sharp fall in auto and truck shipments means that,
rather than a double-digit annualized gain, business equipment
investment probably contracted slightly in the third quarter."
Trade was likely a drag on GDP growth for a fifth straight
quarter also following a sharp drop in industrial materials
exports in September. Expensive building materials and soaring
house prices likely weighed on the housing market again last
quarter, while government spending probably rebounded.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)