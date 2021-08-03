Delta virus fears support safe-haven currencies, A$ up after RBA

* Dollar under pressure vs safe-haven currencies as yields
slip
* Softer-than-expected ISM, Delta variant fears sap risk
appetite
* Aussie jumps after RBA sticks with bond tapering plan
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot
against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday after soft
U.S. manufacturing data and rising concerns about the
coronavirus Delta variant prompted traders to wind back bets on
a strong economic recovery.
The Australian dollar spiked higher after the Reserve Bank
of Australia stuck with its plan to taper its bond-buying
programme, shrugging off concerns about economic impacts of
rising coronavirus cases.
The dollar slipped 0.15% to 109.16 yen, near its July
19 low of 109.07, which was its lowest level since late May.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar traded at 0.9054 franc
, having hit a 1-1/2-month low of 0.9038 in the previous
session.
The euro was subdued at $1.1880, having lost a bit of
momentum after hitting a one-month high of $1.1909 on Friday
while sterling slipped to $1.3889 from Friday's
one-month high of $1.39835.
"The market is moderately risk-off with bond yields falling
off a bit since European trade yesterday. There is some caution
as the Delta variant is spreading in many places, even in
China," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
The U.S. yield dropped on Monday shortly after an Institute
for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July U.S.
manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month.
"From a historic perspective a 59.5 manufacturing ISM
reading is still a very robust activity reading. Nevertheless
reaction to the data release by the U.S. Treasuries market
suggests the market is concerned over 'peak growth' and the
potential for more slowdown ahead," wrote Rodrigo Catril, senior
FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.
Clouding the outlook further is the spread of Delta variant.
In the United States, COVID hospitalisations in Louisiana
and Florida have surged to their highest points of the pandemic,
though the country's top health expert, Anthony Fauci, ruled out
another lockdown in the country.
That outweighed any excitement over a $1 trillion
infrastructure investment bill that could be ready for a final
vote as early as this week.
"At the end of the day, there's nothing we can do but wait
and see how the spread of Delta will or will not change the
Federal Reserve's policy stance," said Kazushige Kaida, head of
FX sales at State Street Bank's Tokyo branch.
The Delta variant, which U.S. authorities on Monday
described as contagious as chickenpox, is raging in many Asian
countries once thought as successful in containing the disease.
Japan expanded state of emergency curbs to more regions on
Monday as cases hit record in Tokyo while in China the Delta
variant spreads from the coast to inland cities, posing new
risks for the world's second-biggest economy.
Australia's Queensland state on Monday extended a COVID-19
lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to
enforce stay-at-home rules.
The Reserve Bank of Australia, however, stayed on course,
saying tapering of its bond buying will go ahead in September as
signalled in its previous policy review last month.
That lifted the Australian dollar 0.5% to $0.7400
as some investors had expected it delay its
action.
The New Zealand dollar rose 0.6% to $0.7007 also as
the country's central bank said on Tuesday it would soon begin
consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards, as it
looks to control an inflated housing market and protect home
buyers.
