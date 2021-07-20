Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Demand Science : Acquires Airborne App, Inc. to Further Enhance its Global B2B Intelligence Platform

07/20/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Airborne marks Demand Science’s sixth acquisition in under a year as revenue growth accelerates

Demand Science, a global revenue intelligence platform that drives growth for hundreds of the world's largest software, technology, and B2B services companies, today announced the acquisition of Airborne App, Inc. Founded by Lee Gladish and Michael Morckos, Airborne is a Toronto-based sales engagement and enablement software platform. The acquisition is Demand Science’s sixth since August 2020, and further enhances its global B2B data and intelligence solutions for sales and marketing professionals.

Counting both organic performance and recent acquisitions, Demand Science is growing over 100% year over year and leads the B2B marketplace in technology-forward, data-centric products and solutions. Demand Science creates strong ROI for its SMB, Middle Market, and Enterprise clients by providing a one-stop-shop for data, demand generation, intelligence, content, and analytics solutions. The acquisition of Airborne brings a leading-edge sales software solution that enables sellers to run their day-to-day business through a single centralized platform with unified reporting, administration, and AI-powered decision making.

“At Demand Science, we continue to execute against our mission to provide the single, trusted source for global B2B Intelligence solutions to drive growth for marketers, sellers, and business owners powered by leading-edge technology and healthy data,” said Peter Cannone, CEO of Demand Science. “We will be integrating the Airborne solution across our offerings to further accelerate our growth.”

Airborne is a purpose-built, fully transparent sales engagement platform that empowers sales reps to structure their day, manage relationships, and automate sales tasks across phone calls, emails, and social touches. This creates the highest yield on their actions by driving revenue-generating activities and outreach recommendations around sales strategy and execution. The Airborne solution will be offered to clients as both a standalone and integrated offering with Demand Science’s current Data and Intelligence solutions.

“Demand Science shares a common vision of delivering software products and solutions that solve the problems of today’s data and analytics-focused B2B sellers,” said Lee Gladish, CEO of Airborne. “By partnering with fellow entrepreneurs and business builders at Demand Science, we found a platform and partner that could extend our reach and enhance our sales acceleration solution for the global market at scale.”

“As teams increasingly adopt data, intelligence and analytics-based decision making into their processes to drive revenue growth, the needs of marketing and sales professionals for streamlined sales acceleration, engagement, and enablement solutions will only continue to increase. This rapidly growing market is expected to double in size over the next few years,” said Bill Harrigan, Chief Strategy Officer of Demand Science. “By bringing Airborne into the Demand Science family, we can deliver even more value to our global client base of B2B companies across enterprise technology, software, and B2B services.”

About Demand Science

Demand Science is a global revenue intelligence platform that accelerates demand generation for the world's largest software, technology and B2B companies. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B market intelligence, analytics, content trends, and predictive intent, Demand Science delivers healthy data and prioritized buyer insights that align sales and marketing professionals with more qualified audiences.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:19aMedEvolve Launches Patient Financial Engagement Services to Help Physician Groups Improve Patient Payments
BU
08:18aCYTOTOOLS : postpones Annual General Meeting (132.6 KiB)
PU
08:18aJERASH US : Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Land and Building
PU
08:18aGOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Starts Drilling on High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Campbell Shear South of Con Mine and Reports on Assay Results for Crestaurum North and Ranney Hill Areas, Northwest Territories
PU
08:18aLOOM : a unique green lung in the heart of the European district in Brussels
PU
08:18aTRACESAFE : How BLE Will Disrupt The Access Control Market
PU
08:18aTRELLEBORG : designs bespoke seal to help speed up construction of immersed tunnel in Dalian China
PU
08:18aAMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award
PU
08:18aCISCO : Starting My Software Engineering Career at Cisco
PU
08:18aBIOCEPT : Welcomes Linda Rubinstein and Antonino Morales to Board of Directors, Names Director Samuel Riccitelli as Chairman
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, set for space voyage

HOT NEWS