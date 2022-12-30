Demand angst puts copper on course for largest drop since 2018

London, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices held steady on
Friday, but were heading for their first annual drop since 2018
due to worries about demand created by surging COVID cases in
top consumer China, a global growth slowdown and rising
inventories.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME)was up 0.1% at $8,426 a tonne at 1046 GMT. Prices of the
metal used widely in the power and construction industries are
on course for a 13% drop this year.
"In the U.S., there is apprehension the Fed will push the
economy into recession; in Europe, the energy crisis has put
enormous strain on corporates and consumers," said Bank of
America analyst Michael Widmer.
"In China, various issues, including rolling COVID lockdowns
that had such a pronounced impact on activity earlier his year,
have been a concern."
China's lifting of restrictions, following widespread
protests, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely
infecting millions of people a day, according to some
international health experts.
Clues to the prosect for industrial metals demand will come
from surveys of purchasing managers in manufacturing companies
around the world over the next few days.
Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses at 88,925
tonnes have climbed 7,525 tonnes since Friday. Cancelled
warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 13% of the total
compares with 33% on Dec. 7.
Rising inventories are likely to be a trend into 2023 as
demand slows further and surpluses mount.
Elsewhere, the lead price was up 0.2% at $2,277 a tonne.
Prices of the battery metal hit $2,302.50 a tonne on
Wednesday, the highest since May 5, on worries about supplies
and dwindling stocks in LME-approved warehouses, which are near
15-year lows at 25,000 tonnes.
Cancelled warrants at 49% of the total <MPBSTX-TOTAL> and
large holdings of warrants and cash contracts <0#LME-WHL>
suggest more lead is due to be delivered out.
In other metals, aluminium gained 0.4% to $2,414,
zinc rose 0.5% to $3,000, tin advanced 0.9% to
$25,150 and nickel was up 1.6% at $30,745.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Brijesh
Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Barbara Lewis)