Demand concerns drag copper and aluminium to 3-month lows

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and aluminium
fell to three-month lows on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data,
COVID-19 outbreaks in China and rising interest rates stoked
fears that demand will soften.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was down 2.5% at $9,525.50 a tonne at 1055 GMT. LME aluminium
was also down 2.5% at $2,975 a tonne.
Both metals rallied during 2020 and 2021 and reached record
highs in March, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised supply
fears.
Copper is now down around 12% from its high of $10,845 and
aluminium has fallen around 25% from its peak of $4,073.50.
"Sentiment has become gloomier," said Commerzbank analyst
Daniel Briesemann, pointing to slowing factory activity, COVID
lockdowns and the war in Ukraine, which is pushing up energy
prices and hurting industry.
FACTORIES: Manufacturing activity contracted in China, grew
at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in the United
States and stalled in the euro zone in April, data showed.
COVID: Beijing embarked on another round of mass testing to
control a nascent COVID outbreak. Shanghai has spent more than a
month under lockdown.
CHINA GROWTH: Lockdowns have worsened the economic outlook
for China, the biggest metals consumer. Fitch cut its China GDP
growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3% from 4.8%.
FED: Investors expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis
points at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, its biggest
rate hike since 2000.
DOLLAR: Rising interest rates have helped boost the dollar
to a 20-year high against a basket of major peers, making metals
costlier for buyers with other currencies.
SURPLUS: The global copper market is set for surpluses of
142,000 tonnes this year and 352,000 tonnes in 2023, the
International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.
POSITIONING: Speculators have abandoned their sizable net
long positions in copper, according to brokers Marex and data
from the COMEX exchange.
OTHER METALS: LME zinc was down 2.1% at $4,019 a
tonne, nickel fell 1.6% to $31,255, lead rose
0.5% to $2,271.50 and tin was up 0.5% at $40,440.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson, additional reporting by Brijesh
Patel, editing by Ed Osmond)