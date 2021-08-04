Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Demand drives feeder steer price up 30% year-on-year

08/04/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demand drives feeder steer price up 30% year-on-year

05 August 2021

Key points:

  • National Feeder Steer Indicator hits record 495.75¢/kg cwt
  • Beef exports jump 10% in July compared to June 2021, to hit 81,171 tonnes swt
  • Heavier feeder weights continue to be purchased as good season progresses

The National Feeder Steer Indicator achieved 495.75¢/kg lwt on Tuesday 3 August, up 30% on year-ago levels.

Similar to the EYCI rising in recent weeks to crack the 1,000¢/kg cwt mark, feedlot demand has remained strong despite significantly larger yardings, highlighting intentions to attain supply. It is evident that continued domestic demand for livestock is being fuelled by international demand for beef, with July exports rising 10% from June levels. Japan and South Korea both lifted at 15% and 12%, importing 24,199 tonnes swt and 14,006 tonnes swt, respectively.

Domestic supply

The top saleyards contributing to the recent feeder steer price rise are Blackall, Roma, Dalby and Wagga. Queensland yards are contributing 50% of feeder cattle, with NSW trailing at 40%. When comparing the month of July to 12 months prior, Queensland had a slightly higher share of 53% to NSW at 33%. This demonstrates NSW yards have increased activity in proportion to Queensland this winter.

July 2020

July 2021

% change

Head

23,957

25,829

8%

Price lwt

381

495

30%

Weight kg

396

423

7%

$/head

1,508

2,098

39%

Feeder weights

Analysing weight range breakdown highlights changes within feedlot buying activity. The 330-400kg and 400kg+ weight range for yearling steers typically comprise most of the cattle destined for feedlots. Since the drought broke, a higher proportion of feeder cattle have fallen into the heavier 400kg+ category, a trend that has continued over the last 12 months.

In July 2020, 330-400kg and 400kg+ saleyard volumes consisted of 34% and 29% respectively. As better seasonal conditions persisted, the relationship has grown in favour of heavier feeder steers, with July 2021 having 330-400kg and 400kg+ comprising 27% and 40%, respectively. As the market continues to rise, there has been a trend of heavier weights going through due to available feed and financial incentive to add additional kilograms.

Looking forward

So far in 2021, the EYCI has held an average 8% premium to the Feeder Steer Indicator. Assuming the recent July industry projections price forecast eventuates with the EYCI sitting at 874¢/kg cwt by Dec 2021, the Feeder Steer Indicator could be expected to sit around 440¢/kg lwt, 11% below current levels.

© Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, 2021

To build your own custom report with MLA's market information tool click here.
To view the specification of the indicators reported by MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service click here.

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aEMBRACER : enters into an agreement to acquire CrazyLabs
AQ
12:01aLIFECARE : Interim report first half 2021
AQ
12:01aDATAIKU : Raises $400M at a $4.6B Valuation to Enable Everyday AI in the Enterprise
BU
08/04EXPLAINER : What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves
RE
08/04NEW FORTRESS ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Reaffirms Dividend of $0.10 per Class A Common Share
BU
08/04Shares in Chinese e-cigarette firms slide after state media report
RE
08/04Old bikes given new life
PU
08/04Iron ore futures fall below 1,000 yuan mark as Chinese demand softens
RE
08/04GREAT PANTHER MINING : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
08/04HSBC : Meng Wanzhou's lawyers accuse US of 'bad faith,' misleading Canada
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
2Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
3Robinhood shares surge 50%, as investors scoop up 'the meme of memes'
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Is the economic recovery still on track?
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million

HOT NEWS