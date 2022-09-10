Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Demand muted as Nigerian oil output plummets

09/10/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Spot activity was muted on Friday owing to weak demand despite very short Nigerian and Angolan loading programmes.

* Nigeria's crude oil production fell below 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, its lowest output level in decades due to rampant theft from its pipelines and years of underinvestment.

* Angola's state oil firm sold its two spot cargoes of Girassol and Olombendo after offering them above dated Brent plus $5 a barrel earlier this week.

* India's IOC awarded a November loading tender to Chevron. Grade details did not immediately emerge.

RELATED NEWS

* The price cap that G7 countries want to impose on Russian oil to punish Moscow should be set at a fair market value minus any risk premium resulting from its invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. Treasury Department official told reporters.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.58% 159.97 Delayed Quote.36.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 92.11 Delayed Quote.12.57%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.63% 474.7231 Real-time Quote.10.08%
WTI 3.81% 86.186 Delayed Quote.10.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27aFactbox-The challenges facing Britain's new King Charles
RE
04:22aGerman foreign minister says no let up in support for Ukraine
RE
04:11aDemand muted as Nigerian oil output plummets
RE
04:10aAfrican nations push for more climate finance ahead of COP
RE
04:10aU.N. chief visits areas of Pakistan devastated by floods
RE
04:05aFive Hong Kong speech therapists jailed for conspiracy to "brainwash" children with cartoons
RE
04:04aMandela and Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a 'warm friendship,' secretary recalls
RE
04:00aJapan pm kishida, u.s. president biden to hold summit around sep…
RE
03:31aFactbox-How King Charles' accession to the throne is formalised
RE
03:06aGazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-UKRAINIAN UNITS NOW THREATENING TOWN OF…
3Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
4UK's Centrica plans to cap profits to cut energy bills -newspaper
5UK Military Intelligence Says Ukrainian Units Now Threatening Town Of K..

HOT NEWS