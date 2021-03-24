Demand up for five-year notes in U.S. Treasury auction

March 24 (Reuters) - Demand improved for five-year notes in
the U.S. Treasury's $61 billion auction on Wednesday as the
market scrutinized the appetite for the latest government debt
offerings in the wake of volatile trading.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.36, which
was higher than last month's 2.24 ratio.
The notes were sold at a high yield of 0.850%, which was
just slightly above where the debt traded before the sale.
Direct bidders took a 16.6% share of the sale.
The auction results were "generally a shade better than
average across the board," according to Tom Simons, a money
market economist at Jefferies in New York
"Given how much supply is coming to the market and how large
the auctions are, if the results are close to average then
that's a good thing," he said. "It shows you the market isn't
struggling with distributing the supply."
The auction followed Tuesday's $60 billion offering of
two-year notes, which drew solid demand.
On Thursday, the Treasury will auction $62 billion of
seven-year notes. Weak demand in February for debt in that
maturity accelerated a selloff in Treasuries and focused market
attention on auctions this month.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)