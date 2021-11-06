Log in
DemeRx Inc. to Present at Wonderland Miami by Microdose

11/06/2021 | 03:55pm EDT
Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - DemeRx IB, Inc. ("DemeRx"), a company focused on developing ibogaine for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD), will be presenting at Wonderland Miami Conference by Microdose on November 9th, 2021, The Evolution of Ibogaine Treatment.

DemeRx in joint partnership with atai Life Sciences received MHRA approval for DMX-1002 (Ibogaine) to commence a Phase 1/2a study as the first clinical trial in Opioid Use Disorder. The trial has begun enrollment and dosing of volunteers in the Phase 1 arm of the study.

DMX-1002 is an oral formulation of ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychedelic product isolated from a West African shrub. In previously published non-controlled studies, ibogaine has demonstrated rapid and sustained efficacy in treating opioid use disorder and shown potential to be a disease modifying treatment for this vulnerable patient population seeking to end their intractable cycle of drug dependence.

The Phase 1/2a trial is designed to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy, and the results will inform future studies in patients with opioid use disorder. We expect to obtain safety data from the phase 1 arm of this trial in early 2022.

"DemeRx looks forward to bringing important clinical data from carefully designed, controlled studies to the existing literature on ibogaine, a compound with substantial history," said Deborah Mash, CEO and President of DemeRx. "We are hopeful that this early trial can begin to establish a safe and efficacious profile for Ibogaine, so that we can potentially offer a new option for patients seeking to break free from opioids who have far too few options."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About DemeRx, Inc. & DMX-1002

DemeRx, Inc. is a Miami-based clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing ibogaine and noribogaine for the treatment of opioid use disorder and other addictions. DemeRx's mission is to advance the development of potential addictions treatments to prevent patient suffering, provide better treatment retention, and decrease illegal drug use.

DemeRx is developing DMX-1002 for the treatment of opioid use disorder. DMX-1002 is a GMP drug product manufactured for human use.

Contact Information

For DemeRx:
Company Contacts:
Deborah C Mash PhD
CEO & Founder, DemeRx Inc.
Phone: +1(305)753-2175
Email: dmash@demerx.com and cmurphy@demerx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102303


© Newsfilecorp 2021
