Demetrios Kouzoukas, Former Director of the Center for Medicare and Principal Deputy Administrator of CMS, Joins Board of Clover Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced Demetrios L. Kouzakas has joined its Board of Directors and will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.



“Clover and the U.S. government have a shared mission of supporting the health of Medicare beneficiaries and making every tax dollar as impactful as possible,” said Chief Executive Officer Vivek Garipalli. “Demetrios is a significant addition to the Board. Having led the legal and regulatory affairs department of the Medicare division at UnitedHealth, he understands the opportunity and challenge of operating at scale. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of Medicare rules and regulations, combined with an incredibly astute business and strategy acumen. We are grateful that Demetrios is joining us on this very important journey.”

For the last four years, until January 2021, Demetrios L. Kouzoukas served as the Director of the Center for Medicare and the Principal Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In those roles, he oversaw all operations and policy development for the Medicare Fee-for-Service Program, and the Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Programs.

Prior to joining CMS, from 2012 to 2016, Demetrios served as General Counsel of UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare & Retirement division, and prior to that, from 2003 to 2009, he served in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where he was Principal Associate Deputy Secretary, with responsibility for regulatory policy across HHS, and Deputy General Counsel.

Demetrios has also advised a broad spectrum of entities in the healthcare system, focusing on evolving regulatory frameworks and new business models. Demetrios’ expertise in administrative law, government procedure, and public administration was recognized by the Administrative Conference of the United States, which appointed him a Public Member in 2014.

"I’m excited to join the Board because Clover empowers the physician with its technology, leading to better care coordination and patient communications. Clover has built its pioneering business around real-time doctor patient interaction -- and that opens the door to solving the hardest challenges in healthcare. Clover’s technology is designed to allow physicians to instantly address patient needs in an individualized manner by providing vital health plan resources and benefits beyond what is typically immediately available to the particular physician or health system. I believe the sum effect of this will be better care, lower costs and greater access," said Kouzoukas.

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in Nashville, San Francisco, Jersey City and Hong Kong.