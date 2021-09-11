Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Demo Days Fijnaart 2021

09/11/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Salad news
This autumn, the emphasis in the open-field demo is on our range of crispy, sweet lettuces under the Crunchy label. This range is already popular with consumers, both for salads and as an alternative for wraps. One variety to look out for is CabbisiTM, a conveniently sized and flavoursome pointed cabbage that is suitable for both organic and traditional production. Nowadays, virtually all of Rijk Zwaan's lettuce types include KnoxTM, and the demo is full of varieties that have delayed pinking along the ribs and cut edges. Over recent years we have gathered lots of data that proves the difference in shelf life. Our lettuce varieties have up-to-date resistances and are also resistant against the newest race of Bremia (BI:37EU). There are numerous varieties in the rocket, endive and corn salad segment as well as spinach that are resistant against the newest races (18 and 19) of downy mildew.

Open-field crops
In brassica the focus is on colour, with the purple cauliflower Lavender RZ as an eye-catcher for both traditional and organic production.

Safety first
When visiting the demo, you can rest assured that we have taken all the necessary measures to ensure a COVID-proof and successful event. By hosting only small groups, we create a safer experience plus we are able to pay personal attention to your interests and needs.

We wish you an inspiring visit!

Disclaimer

Rijk Zwaan Export BV published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 00:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:46aTHE LATEST : More than 50% of Japan's population vaccinated
AQ
12:42aDOHA BANK Q P S C : Mastercard Recognizes Doha Bank as the Fastest Growing Mastercard Payment Gateway Services Partner in Qatar
PU
12:10aDAIMLER : MEDIA-BMW and Daimler pledge to keep prices high when chip crisis ends - FT
RE
09/11HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Nationwide Volunteer Day 800 Volunteers Promote Low-Carbon Living and Provide Care to Over 5,000 People in Need Read more
PU
09/11Japan's vaccines minister Kono leads opinion poll on succeeding Suga
RE
09/11Alpha Cognition, Focused on Neurodegenerative Diseases, CEO Clip Video
NE
09/11TRAVEL ADVISORY : What you need to know before booking your Langkawi flight
PU
09/11China reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, up from 25 a day earlier
RE
09/11GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES : H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual)
PU
09/11MOOG : Advanced Manufacturing Using Artificial Intelligence
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan
2Daimler : MEDIA-BMW and Daimler pledge to keep prices high when chip cr..
3The Latest: More than 50% of Japan's population vaccinated
4Doha Bank Q P S C : Mastercard Recognizes Doha Bank as the Fastest Grow..
5Hang Lung Properties : Nationwide Volunteer Day 800 Volunteers Promote ..

HOT NEWS