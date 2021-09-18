Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Demo Days Fijnaart 2021 - Hydroponics

09/18/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Broad hydroponics range
We are presenting 50 of our lettuce varieties that are extremely suitable for hydroponic production, ranging from babyleaf to whole-head lettuces. The Teenleafs - loose-leaf lettuces for mechanical harvesting - are an important part of this demo. We are also proud to display a number of new Salatrio combinations, plus we are presenting our hydroponic varieties of cos lettuce for the first time.

Clear view
The demo varieties have been planted at regular intervals over a period of time to provide a clear view of their various growth stages. The gutters are just two metres wide, which enables you to assess the plants thoroughly.

Safety first
When visiting the demo, you can rest assured that we have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure a COVID-proof and successful event. By hosting only small groups, we create a safer experience plus we are able to pay personal attention to your interests and needs. We wish you an inspiring visit! Kind regards, On behalf of the management team of Rijk Zwaan Nederland B.V.

We wish you an inspiring visit!

Disclaimer

Rijk Zwaan Export BV published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 00:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09/18Australia says it was 'upfront' with France over submarine deal as crisis continues
RE
09/18PERSONALIS : Receives New VA MVP Task Order and Record Quarterly Orders From Oncology Customers; Reconfirms Total Revenue Outlook for 2021 with Further Accelerated Oncology Growth
BU
09/18SHOCHIKU : Kabuki to collaborate with virtual diva in global streaming
AQ
09/18GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Loan Assignments relating to PSD Holdings Pte. Ltd. and its Creditors
PU
09/18Lumino Ceremony Uses a Combination of Zero-Knowledge Proof and Blockchain to Solve the Limitations of Privacy and Data Security
NE
09/18Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
RE
09/18VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : announces accepted amounts and pricing terms for exchange offers
PU
09/18“We've run out of staff. Kenney's fourth wave is collapsing the system.” Rory Gill, President CUPE Alberta
BU
09/18RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 20
AQ
09/18HONDA MOTOR : Toni Bou Wins 15th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
2Shochiku : Kabuki to collaborate with virtual diva in global streaming
3General Announcement::Loan Assignments relating to PSD Holdings Pte. Lt..
4Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
5Verizon Communications : announces accepted amounts and pricing terms f..

HOT NEWS