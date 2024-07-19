GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said on Friday that democracy in Guatemala "remains in danger," despite election winner Bernardo Arevalo assuming the presidency this year after a post-electoral crisis.

Guatemala had in 2023 one of the most tense electoral processes in its recent history, after the Prosecutor's Office tried to invalidate the election's results and prevent Arevalo from being sworn in as president.

"A human-rights advocate I met with told me: 'Democracy is still in danger. We must do whatever is necessary to change the status quo' and I totally agree with this assessment," Turk said at a press conference in Guatemala City, concluding a visit to the country.

During his visit this week, Turk met with Arevalo, civil-rights representatives, Indigenous leaders and businessmen, and stated that for him it was a "priority" to support the country's efforts to strengthen the democratic system.

"For a state to function, the three powers must work in consonance. And for now, that is not happening. The polarization between the institutional bodies is enormous," he added, amid strong clashes between the executive, legislative and judicial powers in the country.

Since taking office in January, Arevalo has lost several battles in Congress, where he only has support from 23 of 160 seats, failing to pass several laws, such as one to expand the national budget and others to declare rain emergencies.

