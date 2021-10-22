Democrat-Led States Fall “Short of Expectations” for September Employment

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released state employment data for the month of September showing several states led by Democrat governors fell short of expectations for employment.

The Democrat governors enforcing Joe Biden's bad policies and choosing partisan politics over what is best for their state economies are the same governors leading states with the slowest pandemic recovery and the highest unemployment rates. Meanwhile, Republican governors continue to fight federal overreach and create the best environments for business in their states.

This new data reveals, yet again, that the top ten states with the lowest unemployment are all GOP-led and that nine of the top ten states highest for unemployment are Democrat-led. This means that more than twice as many red states are below the national unemployment average than blue states.

Here is a look at Democrat-led states in the headlines:

And, here is a look at Republican-led states in the headlines:

