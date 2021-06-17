Democratic Republic of Congo central bank cuts main rate to 8.5%

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
Democratic Republic of Congo central bank cuts main rate to 8.5%
06/17/2021 | 09:27am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank on Thursday cut its main interest rate to 8.5% from 10.5%, Plante Kibadhi, an advisor to the bank, said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36a
ABTA
: Almost 200,000 travel jobs already lost or at risk due to the pandemic
PU
09:35a
FTSE Falls, Nomura Advises Selling Euro Vs Pound
DJ
09:30a
Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li's FWD files for U.S. listing
RE
09:27a
Democratic Republic of Congo central bank cuts main rate to 8.5%
RE
09:26a
U.S. urges 'very substantial' prison term for Michael Avenatti over Nike extortion
RE
09:24a
EFFECT OF AN INCOME SHOCK ON SUBNATIONAL DEBT
: Micro evidence from Mexico
PU
09:21a
Wall St set to open lower as Fed's taper talks drag down tech shares
RE
09:20a
Hybrid Working Increases Cybersecurity Risk
BU
09:18a
Fed is about to shift gears, but this time it may be different
RE
09:18a
Ryanair sues UK over travel curbs to try to rescue summer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2
Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3
Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4
Hawkish Fed fuels dollar, leaves stocks and bonds bruised
5
EURO STOXX 50
: EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks
More news
HOT NEWS
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON.
-7.22%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Willis Towers Watson plc
ORACLE CORPORATION
-5.59%
Oracle Down Nearly 7%, Worst Performer in S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk
AON PLC
-3.07%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Aon plc
DR. MARTENS PLC
-10.67%
Dr Martens : says brand's strength helped it during pandemic
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOL.
-5.80%
Impressive again (Swissquote Group Holding)
BEFESA S.A.
+7.08%
BEFESA : JP Morgan remains Neutral
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master