Democratic Republic of Congo central bank cuts main rate to 8.5%

06/17/2021 | 09:27am EDT
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank on Thursday cut its main interest rate to 8.5% from 10.5%, Plante Kibadhi, an advisor to the bank, said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)


