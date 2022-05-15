Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Fetterman says he suffered stroke

05/15/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman in Easton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman said on Sunday he had suffered a stroke but was "feeling much better."

Fetterman, who is leading in polls ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary against U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, said in a statement issued from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital that he had suffered the stroke on Friday.

Fetterman, 52, who eschews suits for hoodies, has surged in opinion polls ahead of the May 17 primary, shocking political observers who had predicted a close contest with Lamb.

The state party establishment views Lamb, a former federal prosecutor and ex-Marine, as a safer choice to take on the Republican nominee in the battle to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Lamb received major endorsements from party stalwarts, while Fetterman has received almost none.

Fetterman said he had not been feeling well but ignored his symptoms until his wife insisted he go to a hospital.

"I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long," he said. "The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It's a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs."

Despite the setback, Fetterman said he was "on track to win" the primary on Tuesday and urged supporters to vote.

Fetterman said he was being held in the hospital "for observation."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in WashingtonEditing by Tim Ahmann and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47pNATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership
RE
04:47pNATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership
RE
04:38pEgypt expects to reach a agreement with IMF 'within months'
RE
04:37pQueen Elizabeth attends star-studded horse show finale
RE
04:23pSaudi king salman leaves hospital - state news agency…
RE
04:23pBattle rages for Ukrainian region of Donbas
RE
04:16pDemocratic U.S. Senate hopeful Fetterman says he suffered stroke
RE
04:08pLebanon holds first parliament election since financial collapse, blast
RE
03:59pTurtle beach corp is nearing an agreement with donerai…
RE
03:22pEgypt says government purchases exempted from India's wheat exports ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
3Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
4Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein says recession possibility is 'very high risk ..
5Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

HOT NEWS