Democratic divide over spending priorities tests Biden's deal-making skills

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
much-vaunted decades of congressional experience face a serious
test in days ahead, as he tries to corral warring Democratic
factions on massive spending and infrastructure bills.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set
Oct. 31 as the deadline for the House to pass a $1.2 trillion
infrastructure deal that has already passed the Senate and has
broad bipartisan support, but that deadline is looking
increasingly unrealistic, according to sources briefed on
negotiations inside and outside the White House.
Biden was to meet separately on Tuesday afternoon with a
group of progressive lawmakers who are adamantly insisting that
Biden agree to a $3.5 trillion budget bill, and a more moderate
group concerned about that level of spending and how to pay for
it.
The progressive list includes Representative Pramilia
Jayapal, a major mouthpiece of her group, but leaves out liberal
firebrand Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The moderate list has Senator Mark Warner but does not
include two other Democrats who have steadfastly refused to go
along with a $3.5 trillion bill: Senators Joe Manchin of West
Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona.
Sinema was spotted at the White House on Tuesday morning
ahead of the meetings; the White House said Biden met with
Manchin in the morning as well.
One of Biden's major selling points in last year's
presidential campaign was his ability to find a middle ground at
a time of deep political polarization, touting his 36 years as a
moderate Democratic U.S. senator from Delaware.
Weeks of negotiations, which White House officials say have
been productive, have nonetheless failed to bridge the gap on a
$3.5 trillion spending bill that advances Biden's campaign
pledges on climate, inequality and infrastructure.
Biden said on Oct. 1 that he would find an agreement
"whether it's in six minutes, six days or in six weeks" but
White House officials are increasingly concerned as the weeks
tick by.
Administration officials have steadfastly refused to provide
details on specific components of the package - and potential
tradeoffs - arguing that they do not want to negotiate in
public. They point to concerted efforts by Biden, Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen and others to hammer out a solution in
line with their commitment to combat climate change and
restructure the U.S. economy to address longstanding inequities.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden is feeling an
urgency to move the process forward and that progress was being
made in the wake of meetings the president had on Tuesday
morning with Manchin and Sinema.
"These are serious policy discussions, often on nitty grity
details. They are not duels between factions of the party...The
president is basing this approach on five decades in Washington,
which is a pretty good guide on how to get things done," she
said.
Biden and White House officials have cautioned progressives
that no compromise is to be found on a $3.5 trillion bill and
that they need to lower their expectations. The Democrats' left
wing is insisting on the full amount, arguing that is what is
necessary to deliver what Biden promised voters.
Progressives refuse to go along with the infrastructure deal
without an agreement on the other spending bill. Warner has
called for an agreement in time to help give a boost to Democrat
Terry McAuliffe's Nov. 2 bid for a second term as governor of
Virginia.
CLIMATE PLAN UNRESOLVED
It is looking increasingly likely Biden could be forced to
go to a climate summit in Glasgow in early November without a
key piece of the legislation confirmed - billions of dollars in
spending he wants for his climate agenda.
The lack of concrete U.S. legislative changes on climate
could thwart Biden's drive to convince the world that "America
is back" and an international player again after Republican
Donald Trump's four years of divisive global politics.
A senior administration official pushed back against the
notion that failure to reach an agreement before the G20 leaders
summit in Rome and the global talks on climate in late October
and early November would undermine Biden's credibility. "We're
in the middle of this process. It's ongoing. People can see
that," said the official.
Manchin, the West Virginia senator, said on Tuesday he is
not talking about a carbon tax in negotiations over the spending
and infrastructure bills, even as some of his fellow Democrats
in the Senate support it as a way to fight climate change.
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by
Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell)