Democratic-led U.S. states challenge restrictions on abortion pill

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Twelve Democratic-led states have
sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to challenge certain
restrictions imposed on the distribution of the abortion pill
mifepristone, saying those limits are not supported by evidence.
The lawsuit, led by Washington state and Oregon, was filed
on Thursday in federal court in Yakima, Washington. A separate
lawsuit by anti-abortion activists seeks to end access to the
drug altogether.
Mifepristone, in combination with the drug misoprostol, is
approved by the FDA for medication abortion in the first 10
weeks of pregnancy. Medication abortion accounts for more than
half of U.S. abortions.
The new lawsuit challenges restrictions on mifepristone
including requirements that doctors who prescribe it, and
pharmacies that dispense it, obtain a special certification.
The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the
U.S. Supreme Court last year reversed its landmark 1973 Roe v.
Wade ruling that had legalized abortion nationwide. The ruling
enabled more than a dozen Republican-led states to adopt new
abortion bans.
