(Reuters) - Twelve Democratic-led states have sued the federal government to challenge special restrictions on the distribution of the abortion pill mifepristone, saying those restrictions are not supported by evidence.

The lawsuit, led by Washington and Oregon and filed Thursday in Washington federal court against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, comes as a separate lawsuit by anti-abortion activists seeks to end access to the drug altogether.

