Democratic senator in Texas confronts Abbott over guns

"This just can not be anymore," Gutierrez said, after choking up as he described his "heartbreaking" conversations with families in Uvalde. "And this bullshit you get from this guy about mental health and evil. The only evil, the only evil that exists is when the leader of this state has a problem that is a problem of epic proportions and he never seeks to fix it," he added .

The attack, coming 10 days after a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, left 10 people dead, has intensified the long-standing national debate over gun laws.

Elsewhere in Texas on Friday, the National Rifle Association, the country's leading gun rights advocacy group, opened its annual meeting in Houston. Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, addressed the convention.

About 500 protesters holding crosses, signs and photos of victims from the Uvalde school shooting, gathered outside the convention, shouting, "NRA go away"

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who has urged Congress to approve new gun restrictions, on Sunday will visit the community of 16,000 people about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio.