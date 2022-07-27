Democrats Manchin, Schumer agree on $430 billion tax, drugs, energy bill

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe
Manchin said on Wednesday he has reached a deal with Senate
Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a bill to increase corporate
taxes, reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies
and lower the cost of prescription drugs.
Manchin has often been a roadblock to President Joe Biden's
policy goals, including those specifically addressed in the
bill. He previously said he wanted to address high U.S.
prescription drug costs, but was concerned more government
spending could increase inflation.
The bill includes $430 billion in new spending on energy and
health insurance investments, and more than pays for itself by
raising minimum taxes for big companies and enforcing existing
tax laws, Schumer and Manchin said in a statement.
The measure is substantially smaller than the
multi-trillion-dollar spending bill Democrats had envisioned
last year. But it still represents a significant advance for
Biden's policy agenda ahead of midterm elections Nov. 8 that
could determine whether Democrats retain control of Congress.
Schumer plans to pass the measure through a Senate maneuver
called reconciliation that allows him to proceed with just a
51-vote majority, bypassing normal rules that require 60 of the
100 senators to agree to most legislation. That could allow him
to pass the bill with only Democratic votes, if necessary, if
every Democrat is on board.
Manchin and Schumer in a statement said the bill would
reduce the nation's deficit by about $300 billion, lower carbon
emissions by about 40% by the year 2030 and allow the
government's Medicare health plan to negotiate prescription drug
prices. But they did not provide specifics.
The new agreement will be paid for by raising the corporate
minimum tax on big companies to 15%, ramping up Internal Revenue
Service tax enforcement, lowering the price government agencies
pay for prescription drugs and closing a loophole that lets some
ultra-wealthy pay less tax, Schumer and Manchin said.
"I have worked diligently to get input from all sides on the
legislation my Democratic colleagues have proposed and listened
to the views of my Republican friends to find a path forward
that removes inflationary policies so that Congress can respond
to Americans’ suffering from high prices," Manchin said.
Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, another Democrats who has
at times blocked Biden's agenda, declined immediate comment on
news of the agreement.
CROSSING MCCONNELL
News of the agreement came hours after the Senate passed
sweeping legislation to subsidize the domestic semiconductor
chip industry with several Republican votes.
Last month, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell promised
to block the "Chips bill" as it is known, unless Democrats
abandoned their plans for a reconciliation bill like the one
Manchin and Schumer outlined. The House will vote on the bill on
Thursday, but Republicans don't have the votes to block it on
their own.
Republicans were quick to criticize the move. "I can’t
believe that Senator Manchin is agreeing to a massive tax
increase in the name of climate change when our economy is in a
recession," Senator Lindsey Graham said.
McConnell also criticized the bill, saying it would "kill
many thousands of American jobs."
Schumer said the Senate will take the bill up next week.
