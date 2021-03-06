Democrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate
forged ahead with President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion
coronavirus relief plan early on Saturday, turning back
Republican attempts to modify the package in a marathon session
that had begun the prior day.
With Republicans united in opposition, Democrats who
narrowly control the chamber must keep all 50 of their members
on board in order to pass the package, as they hope to do this
weekend.
Progress ground to a halt for more than 11 hours as
Democrats negotiated a compromise on unemployment benefits to
satisfy centrists, chiefly Senator Joe Manchin, who worried the
massive package might overheat the economy.
With that issue resolved, the chamber then moved to a series
of Republican attempts to modify the bill. The first attempt --
to adjourn for the evening -- fell short by a vote of 48 to 50.
The largest public health crisis in a century has killed
more than 521,000 in the United States, thrown millions out of
work and upended most aspects of American life.
The relief legislation includes funding for vaccines and
medical supplies, extends jobless assistance and provides a new
round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses
and state and local governments.
Opinion polls indicate broad public support for the package.
Democrats hope to get it to Biden to sign into law before
some current benefits expire on March 14.
Unemployment aid is just one of many friction points in the
sweeping bill. An attempt to raise the minimum wage fell short
earlier in the day, and Democrats had earlier modified the bill
to steer more aid to smaller states and cities.
The version passed by the House last Saturday calls for $400
per week in jobless benefits through Aug. 29, on top of state
benefits, to help Americans who have lost jobs amid the economic
trauma caused by the coronavirus.
The compromise would lower that weekly benefit to $300, but
extend it through Sept. 6, according to a Democratic aide. The
first $10,200 would be tax-free.
The agreement also extends a tax break for businesses for an
additional year through 2026.
Biden supports the compromise, the White House said.
If the Senate passes the bill, the House would have to sign
off on those changes before Biden could sign it into law.
Republicans were one vote down after Senator Dan Sullivan
left Washington en route home to Alaska for a family funeral.
Republicans have broadly supported previous stimulus
packages to fight the virus and revive the world's largest
economy, which has yet to replace 9.5 million jobs lost since
last year.
But with Democrats in charge of the White House and both
chambers of Congress, they have criticized this bill as too
expensive. The White House says it could take years for the U.S.
economy to add back those lost jobs.
Washington got unexpected good news on Friday after data
showed that employment surged in February, adding 379,000 jobs,
significantly higher than many economists had expected.
The U.S. unemployment rate, while still high at 6.2% last
month, was down from 6.3% in January.
