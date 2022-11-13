Democrats clinch control of Senate with Nevada win

Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday.

That hands a major victory to President Joe Biden, who said on Sunday he was "incredibly pleased".

Cortez Masto narrowly beat Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general backed by former President Donald Trump.

Her victory comes on the heels of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly's re-election win in Arizona late on Friday.

That gives their party at least 50 Senate seats in the 100-member chamber, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding a tie-breaking vote for the Democrats.

There's still a run-off race in Georgia between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker on December 6.

A Warnock win would give Democrats an extra edge in passing a limited number of controversial bills that are allowed to advance with a simple majority of support.

Though most legislation need 60 votes to pass.

As of late Saturday, Republicans remained close to clinching control of the House of Representatives, with officials still counting ballots cast in Tuesday's midterm elections.

It could take several days, or more, before the outcome of enough House races are known, to determine party control of the 435-seat chamber.