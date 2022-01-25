Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Democrats file brief backing EPA in U.S. Supreme Court climate case

01/25/2022 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A large group of congressional Democrats filed a U.S. Supreme Court brief on Tuesday supporting the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under a landmark environmental law in a case the justices will hear next month.

The 196 Democrats - 29 in the Senate and 163 in the House of Representatives - filed the friend-of-the-court brief in litigation pursued by states including coal producer West Virginia and industry groups to curb the EPA's ability to use the Clean Air Act to regulate power plant carbon emissions.

The EPA in its own filing last week said the states and industry groups failed to challenge any rule actually on the books.

The Supreme Court, whose 6-3 conservative majority has been skeptical toward broad federal agency authority, is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Feb. 28.

The Democrats in their brief also said Congress last year "explicitly affirmed" the agency's authority to regulate greenhouse gases with a bipartisan vote on a bill that reversed former President Donald Trump's rollback of methane regulations that had been based on a "narrow and incorrect interpretation" of the EPA's authority under the Clean Air Act.

"For half a century, the Environmental Protection Agency has used its authority to address air pollution, including carbon dioxide pollution, in order to safeguard public health under both Democratic and Republican administrations," Kathy Castor, chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, said in a statement.

"The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized this authority under the Clean Air Act, but now polluters and Republicans are throwing it into question with phony, cynical arguments," Castor added.

A group of states and industry groups, including coal interests, asked the Supreme Court to review a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to strike down the Trump-era rule intended to constrain regulation of carbon emissions from power plants.

At issue is whether the EPA has the power to broadly interpret the Clean Air Act to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants - an authority upheld by the lower court.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Valerie Volcovici


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23pWhite House to host CEO meeting on spending bill push
RE
03:18pDemocrats file brief backing EPA in U.S. Supreme Court climate case
RE
03:16pBank of America to award special bonuses to employees for 2021 - memo
RE
03:15pU.S. business borrowing for equipment fell 3% in December - ELFA
RE
03:13pNEIL YOUNG TO SPOTIFY : Either remove my music or Joe Rogan podcast
RE
03:08pValueAct urges 7-Eleven owner to examine alternative strategies
RE
03:00pSecond New York City officer dies days after shooting in Harlem
RE
02:59pCOVID is less severe with Omicron than Delta, U.S. study suggests
RE
02:57pIMF's Gopinath sees U.S. inflation peaking in Q1 -Reuters interview
RE
02:50pSAT college admissions exam, no longer required by many schools, to go digital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
3Wall Street bounces off session lows as stocks churn ahead of Fed state..
4Wall Street resumes downward trend, oil up as Fed and Ukraine dominate
5Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges

HOT NEWS