Democrats in U.S. Congress blast Postal Service revamp plan

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic lawmakers
on Wednesday blasted the 10-year strategic plan proposed a day
earlier by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) that would eliminate
$160 billion in forecasted red ink by slowing some mail
deliveries, cutting some retail hours and closing some
locations.
USPS officials remained optimistic Congress will pass
financial reforms that could provide the money-losing agency
with nearly $60 billion in relief.
Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat, said the USPS plan would
"result in longer delivery times, reduced post office hours and
higher prices."
Representative Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the committee
overseeing USPS, said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's plan "to
make permanent slower mail delivery" was unacceptable "should
not be implemented until Congress and the American people have
the opportunity to fully review it."
Maloney has circulated draft legislation that would
eliminate a requirement that USPS pre-fund retiree health
benefits. It also would require postal employees to enroll in
government-retiree health plan Medicare.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized various aspects
of DeJoy's plan but said Congress will ensure "the Postal
Service has the resources needed to serve the American people."
DeJoy said action is urgently needed: "We have to start
every conversation," he said. "We're losing $10 billion a year
-- gotta fix it."
Ron Bloom, who chairs the U.S. Postal Board of Governors,
said in an interview he was optimistic that Congress "will
embrace" the plan once carefully reviewed.
Bloom said "we're not asking for you to bail us out, we're
not asking you to fix all of our problems, but if you do your
part you will help enable a true revitalization of this
institution."
USPS wants President Joe Biden's Administration to calculate
pension obligations using "modern actuarial principles" that
would save $12 billion.
Representative James Comer, the top Republican on the
committee overseeing USPS, said he hoped Democrats "will abandon
their partisan postal politics and give the plan a fair shot...
Between USPS leadership and Congress, we must make the necessary
reforms to ensure USPS is financially stable."
The National Association of Letter Carriers said the
"business plan provides a good starting point for discussion
going forward and should satisfy those who wanted to see such a
plan before moving forward with legislation."
USPS reported net losses of $86.7 billion since 2007. One
reason is 2006 legislation mandating it pre-fund more than $120
billion in retiree health care and pension liabilities, a
requirement labor unions have called an unfair burden not shared
by other businesses.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)