Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate, crush Republican 'red wave' hopes

PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats held onto control
of the U.S. Senate while limiting projected losses in the House,
handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing
hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading
into the midterm elections.
Biden, who struggled with low approval ratings ahead of
Tuesday's elections, partly due to public frustration over
inflation, said the late Saturday outcome made him look forward
to the remainder of his term in office.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described it as a
"victory and vindication" for Democrats and their agenda. He
accused the Republican Party of stoking fear and division during
the campaign.
Republicans, however, remained close to seizing control of
the House of Representatives as officials continued counting
ballots.
It could take several days or more before the outcome of
enough House races is known to determine which party will
control the 435-seat chamber. Returns were still flowing in for
several races, including many in liberal-leaning California.
As of late on Saturday, Republicans had won 211 seats and
the Democrats 205, with 218 needed for a majority.
"The American people rejected the anti-democratic,
authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction the MAGA Republicans
wanted to take our country," Schumer said after Senator
Catherine Cortez Masto's re-election win in Nevada sealed
control of the chamber for Biden's Democrats.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, told ABC News and CNN that
she would not make any announcements about whether she planned
to remain in House leadership until after control of the chamber
was decided.
There had been speculation she would resign if Democrats
lost the majority, especially after her husband was attacked by
an intruder at their San Francisco home last month.
FOCUSING ON GEORGIA
The Democrats will control the Senate, as they have for the
past two years, with 50 of its 100 seats, as Vice President
Kamala Harris holds a tie-breaking vote.
If Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock were to win the Dec. 6
Georgia runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel
Walker, the Democrats' 51-49 majority would give them an
additional edge in passing the few bills that are able to
advance with a simple majority, instead of the 60 needed for
most legislation.
"We're focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we
are," Biden said on Sunday in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia
summit. "I am incredibly pleased by the turnout."
Hovering over the 2022 midterm elections all year has been
former President Donald Trump, who used his continued popularity
among hard-right conservatives to influence the candidates the
Republican Party nominated for congressional, gubernatorial and
local races.
With Republicans' lackluster performance - even if they win
a narrow majority in the House - Trump has been blamed for
boosting candidates who were unable to appeal to a broad enough
electorate.
A Republican loss in Georgia could further dampen Trump's
popularity as advisers say he considers announcing this week a
third run for the presidency in 2024.
The outcome may increase the chances that Florida Governor
Ron DeSantis, who routed his Democratic opponent on Tuesday,
opts to challenge Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Democrats had portrayed Republicans as extremist, pointing
to the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate a nationwide right
to abortion and the hundreds of Republican nominees who promoted
Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was
fraudulent.
Pelosi attributed the better-than-predicted performance to
Democratic candidates maintaining focus on the issues that
voters cared about even as pundits in Washington predicted big
losses and called for a change in approach.
"They knew the value of a woman's right to choose. They knew
how important it was to protect our democracy. They knew the
contrast between themselves and their opponents," Pelosi told
ABC.
Continued control of the Senate means Democrats will still
be able to approve Biden's nominees such as federal judges. That
would include appointees to the Supreme Court should any
vacancies open in the next two years on the bench with a 6-3
conservative majority.
House Republicans, should they prevail, have pledged to try
to roll back Biden victories on battling climate change and want
to make permanent a series of 2017 tax cuts set to expire. They
also have vowed investigations into Biden administration
activities and probes of the president's son, who has had
business dealings with Ukraine and China.
Jim Banks, a Republican congressman from Indiana, said on
Sunday that he expected his party to win a slim majority in the
House and serve as "the last line of defense to block the Biden
agenda," while launching investigations into the U.S. withdrawal
from Afghanistan, the origin of COVID and pandemic lockdowns.
"That has to be a focal point of every single committee in
the Congress, especially in the House under Republican control,"
Banks said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday".
