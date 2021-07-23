Democrats may scrap matching funds from infrastructure bill over wage issue

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Democrats are threatening to
scrap plans to create an infrastructure bank in the $1.2
trillion bipartisan spending bill after Republicans opposed a
provision intended to lift workers' wages, according to three
people familiar with the discussions.
A decision to remove funding for the bank would be aimed at
resolving a logjam over U.S. President Joe Biden's top
legislative initiative, as lawmakers scramble to finalize key
details of the plan ahead of the Senate's typical August recess.
The group of bipartisan lawmakers seeking to hammer out
Biden's infrastructure bill want to include $20 billion for a
newly created infrastructure bank that would attract investment
through private-public partnerships.
But Republicans will not agree to the funding unless the
bill is stripped of requirements to follow the Davis-Bacon Act,
which requires contractors to pay prevailing wages, typically
higher levels set by unions.
The $20 billion in funding would attract significantly more
from the private sector and could be used to pay for green
energy projects, such as wind and solar, that the administration
is counting on to help curb climate change and meet Biden's
net-zero carbon targets.
A White House spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia and Susan
Cornwell in Washington
Editing by Trevor Hunnicutt and Matthew Lewis)