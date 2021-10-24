Democrats 'pretty much there' on U.S. social spending bill -Pelosi

(Adds corporate tax language)
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Democrats have almost reached
an agreement on a social spending bill that is a pared-down
version of U.S. President Joe Biden's priorities and plan to
vote on that and an infrastructure bill in the coming week,
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.
"I think we're pretty much there now," Pelosi said in an
interview with CNN's "State of the Union" as Biden met with
fellow Democrats Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and
Senator Joe Manchin, who has objected to parts of the bill.
A White House official said the senators held a breakfast
meeting at Biden's home in Delaware but did not give details.
Democrats have struggled to agree on a framework of $2
trillion or less that will allow the House of Representatives to
move forward next week on a $1 trillion bipartisan
infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden's
larger "Build Back Better" package.
The divisions threatened to derail Biden's agenda on social
spending and climate change and embarrass the U.S. president as
he prepares to attends the opening of a global climate summit in
Glasgow that begins on Oct. 31.
Schumer and Manchin are meeting to finalize some of the
particulars. "I'm optimistic that we can do that," Pelosi said.
Asked if votes on the two bills would be held in the coming
week, Pelosi said, "That's the plan."
Disagreements over the scale of the larger package have held
up Biden's domestic agenda, with progressive Democrats in the
House refusing to vote for the infrastructure bill, which has
already been passed by the Senate, until a deal is reached on
social programs and climate change.
Moderate Democrats, most notably Manchin and Senator Kyrsten
Sinema, had objected to the original $3.5 trillion price tag and
some provisions of the latter bill. Republicans oppose the
measure, but 19 in the Senate voted in support of the
infrastructure legislation.
Sinema has opposed a hike in the corporate tax rate that had
been a main source of funding for the bill, but Pelosi said
losing that would not stand in the way of raising the $2
trillion or so needed to pay for the programs.
Pelosi said lawmakers have an array of options to fund the
spending bill even without the corporate tax rate hike,
including better tax enforcement, a so-called billionaires tax
and international tax harmonization.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on the CNN program she
anticipated no problems in funding the bill.
"All in all, it should be relatively straightforward to
raise the revenue necessary to pay for this bill," Yellen said.
It was unclear what climate change provisions would remain
in the final bill, as Manchin, from the coal mining state of
West Virginia, opposed the a clean energy program that would
create incentives and penalties for utility companies.
Addressing climate change is a health issue, a jobs issue, a
security issue and a values issue for Democrats, Pelosi said.
"We will have something that will meet the president's
goal," Pelosi said. "I'm very confident about that, even though
it will be different than what we originally proposed."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Michael Martina, Jarrett Renshaw
and Richard Cowan; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Grant McCool)