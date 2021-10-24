Democrats 'pretty much there' on U.S. social spending bill -Pelosi

(Adds corporate tax language)

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Democrats have almost reached an agreement on a social spending bill that is a pared-down version of U.S. President Joe Biden's priorities and plan to vote on that and an infrastructure bill in the coming week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.

"I think we're pretty much there now," Pelosi said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" as Biden met with fellow Democrats Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin, who has objected to parts of the bill.

A White House official said the senators held a breakfast meeting at Biden's home in Delaware but did not give details.

Democrats have struggled to agree on a framework of $2 trillion or less that will allow the House of Representatives to move forward next week on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden's larger "Build Back Better" package.

The divisions threatened to derail Biden's agenda on social spending and climate change and embarrass the U.S. president as he prepares to attends the opening of a global climate summit in Glasgow that begins on Oct. 31.

Schumer and Manchin are meeting to finalize some of the particulars. "I'm optimistic that we can do that," Pelosi said.

Asked if votes on the two bills would be held in the coming week, Pelosi said, "That's the plan."

Disagreements over the scale of the larger package have held up Biden's domestic agenda, with progressive Democrats in the House refusing to vote for the infrastructure bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, until a deal is reached on social programs and climate change.

Moderate Democrats, most notably Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, had objected to the original $3.5 trillion price tag and some provisions of the latter bill. Republicans oppose the measure, but 19 in the Senate voted in support of the infrastructure legislation.

Sinema has opposed a hike in the corporate tax rate that had been a main source of funding for the bill, but Pelosi said losing that would not stand in the way of raising the $2 trillion or so needed to pay for the programs.

Pelosi said lawmakers have an array of options to fund the spending bill even without the corporate tax rate hike, including better tax enforcement, a so-called billionaires tax and international tax harmonization.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on the CNN program she anticipated no problems in funding the bill.

"All in all, it should be relatively straightforward to raise the revenue necessary to pay for this bill," Yellen said.

It was unclear what climate change provisions would remain in the final bill, as Manchin, from the coal mining state of West Virginia, opposed the a clean energy program that would create incentives and penalties for utility companies.

Addressing climate change is a health issue, a jobs issue, a security issue and a values issue for Democrats, Pelosi said.

Addressing climate change is a health issue, a jobs issue, a security issue and a values issue for Democrats, Pelosi said.

"We will have something that will meet the president's goal," Pelosi said. "I'm very confident about that, even though it will be different than what we originally proposed."