Democrats retain grip on U.S. Senate, defying Republican 'red wave' predictions

PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats held onto control
of the U.S. Senate while limiting projected losses in the House,
handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing
hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading
into the midterm elections.
Democratic leaders described the outcome - sealed late
Saturday with a win for the incumbent senator in Nevada - as
both a vindication of their agenda and a rebuke of Republican
candidates, many of whom had parroted former president Donald
Trump's false claims about widespread election fraud.
"We were on the edge of autocracy and, thank God, the
American people pulled us back in this election," Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference on
Sunday.
The better-than-expected performance gave Biden, who
struggled with low approval ratings ahead of Tuesday's elections
amid persistently high inflation, a political lift ahead of what
are expected to be intense talks on a range of geopolitical
issues with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday in
Indonesia.
Republicans, however, remained close to seizing control of
the House of Representatives as officials continued counting
ballots, with returns still flowing in for several races,
including many in liberal-leaning California.
As of late on Saturday, Republicans had won 211 seats and
the Democrats 205, with 218 needed for a majority. It could take
several days before the outcome of enough House races is known
to determine which party will control the 435-seat chamber.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, told ABC News and CNN that
she would not make any announcements about whether she planned
to remain in House leadership until after control of the chamber
was decided. There had been speculation she would resign if
Democrats lost the majority, especially after her husband was
attacked by an intruder at their San Francisco home last month.
House Republicans, should they prevail, have pledged to try
to roll back Biden-led legislation to battle climate change and
want to make permanent a series of 2017 tax cuts set to expire.
They also have vowed investigations into Biden administration
activities and probes of the president's son, who has had
business dealings with Ukraine and China.
Jim Banks, a Republican congressman from Indiana, said on
Sunday that he expected his party to win a slim majority in the
House and serve as "the last line of defense to block the Biden
agenda," while launching investigations into the U.S. withdrawal
from Afghanistan, the origin of COVID and pandemic lockdowns.
"That has to be a focal point of every single committee in
the Congress, especially in the House under Republican control,"
Banks said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday".
FOCUSING ON GEORGIA
The Democrats will control the Senate, as they have for the
past two years, with 50 of its 100 seats, by virtue of Vice
President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.
Their majority was clinched by Nevada Senator Catherine
Cortez Masto, who narrowly defeated Republican Adam Laxalt.
"When the national pundits said I couldn't win, I knew
Nevada would prove them wrong," Cortez Masto said in a victory
speech on Sunday morning.
For the Senate, attention will now shift to Georgia, where
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger
Herschel Walker face off in a runoff on Dec. 6. If Warnock were
to win, the Democrats' 51-49 majority would give them an
additional edge in passing the few bills that are able to
advance with a simple majority, instead of the 60 needed for
most legislation.
Hovering over the 2022 midterm elections all year has been
Trump, who used his continued popularity among hard-right
conservatives to influence the candidates the Republican Party
nominated for congressional, gubernatorial and local races.
With Republicans' lackluster performance - even if they win
a narrow majority in the House - Trump has been blamed for
boosting candidates who were unable to appeal to a broad enough
electorate.
A Republican loss in Georgia could further dampen Trump's
popularity as advisers say he considers announcing this week a
third run for the presidency in 2024.
The outcome may increase the chances that Florida Governor
Ron DeSantis, who routed his Democratic opponent on Tuesday,
opts to challenge Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Democrats had portrayed Republicans as extremist, pointing
to the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate a nationwide right
to abortion and the hundreds of Republican nominees who promoted
Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was
fraudulent.
Pelosi attributed her party's performance to Democratic
candidates knowing their districts and maintaining focus on the
issues voters cared about even as pundits in Washington
predicted big losses and called for a change in approach.
"They knew the value of a woman's right to choose. They knew
how important it was to protect our democracy. They knew the
contrast between themselves and their opponents," Pelosi told
ABC.
Continued control of the Senate means Democrats will still
be able to approve Biden's nominees such as federal judges. That
would include appointees to the Supreme Court should any
vacancies open in the next two years on the bench with a 6-3
conservative majority.
