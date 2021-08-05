Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Democrats should raise U.S. debt ceiling on their own -McConnell

08/05/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Senate Republicans discuss potential Democratic tax hikes during press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats should vote to raise the debt ceiling on their own, U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday, as the federal government moves closer to exhausting its borrowing capability.

"If they don't need or want our input, they won't get our help. They won't get our help with the debt limit increase that ... these reckless (spending) plans will require," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Democrats are planning to vote on a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that will incorporate social initiatives and items to fight climate change that they say are not properly addressed in a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

Despite controlling both congressional chambers by thin margins, Democrats can pass the reconciliation bill without Republican support if they stick together.

The budget vote would come before the United States is projected to exhaust its borrowing authority in October, and as the Treasury Department has already announced measures such as suspending investments in employee health benefits funds to preserve the government's borrowing authority.

Failure to approve an increase in the statutory debt limit, now at $28.5 trillion, could lead to another federal government shutdown or a debt default.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Cornwell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pDemocrats should raise U.S. debt ceiling on their own -McConnell
RE
12:58pIndia to scrap retrospective tax law in olive branch to global firms
RE
12:58pIndia to scrap retrospective tax law in olive branch to global firms
RE
12:55pWall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data
RE
12:50pFed taper bets knock gold in run-up to U.S. jobs data
RE
12:50pSouth African stocks fall on weaker metals prices
RE
12:43pArgentina's Bahia Blanca grains port operating normally after strike suspended
RE
12:35pCanada's economy holds its breath as Delta variant stalks trade partners
RE
12:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100 after BoE lays plans for eventual tightening
RE
12:25pWall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Buy rating from Bernstein
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Domino's Pizza, Eli Lilly, Experian, Walmart...
4Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data
5Biden to aim for 50% EVs by 2030 with industry support

HOT NEWS