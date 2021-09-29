Democrats weigh first nationwide fee on plastic in U.S. budget negotiations

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. congressional Democrats
are considering including the first federal fee to tackle
plastic pollution in the multitrillion-dollar reconciliation
bill, a proposal that is drawing opposition from the plastics
and petrochemical industry.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Tom Suozzi are
in talks with other Democrats to include their REDUCE Act as a
source of revenue in the reconciliation bill. It would impose a
20-cent-per-pound fee on virgin - or new - plastic for
single-use products such as plastic bags and beverage
containers.
The proposal is among a slew of money raisers being
considered by the White House and Democrats to pay for a package
that includes provisions aimed at tackling climate change and
expanding the public safety net. The measure, which Democrats
aim to pass without Republican support, is a pillar of President
Joe Biden's domestic agenda.
White House officials declined to comment. But two sources
familiar with the Biden administration's thinking said it is
reluctant to back the plastics fee because it could drive up
costs for consumers.
More than 90% of plastic produced gets dumped or incinerated
because there is no cheap way to repurpose it, according to a
2017 study by researchers from UC Santa Barbara, the University
of Georgia and Woods Hole published in the journal Science
Advances.
The REDUCE Act would compel plastic producers to use more
recycled content and direct revenue toward a fund to support
recycling and address plastic marine debris and other pollution.
"That pollution chokes our oceans, hastens climate change,
and threatens Americans’ well-being, and it’s the plastics
industry that should cover the cost of the damage," Whitehouse
said.
The American Chemistry Council (ACC), which represents some
of the largest plastics and petrochemical companies, launched an
ad campaign this month opposing the prospective fee, saying the
measure would raise the cost of consumer goods.
ACC spokesman Matthew Kastner said the group has also been
lobbying lawmakers to reject the idea and is "beginning to
engage the White House."
