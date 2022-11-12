Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dems pin hopes on Nevada tally for Senate majority

11/12/2022 | 07:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "I'm so honored that Arizona has entrusted me to represent our state in the United States Senate for six more years."

With Arizona Senator Mark Kelly clinching his re-election, Democrats are one seat away from snagging majority control of the U.S. Senate next year.

The win by Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, means Democrats had battled to a 49-49 tie with Republicans in the race for the Senate.

Now, all eyes are on the deeply divided state of Nevada - still tallying votes from Tuesday's midterms.

"Today, there are over 22,000 ballots that still need to go in."

Incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is looking to fend off Republican Adam Laxalt.

A loss by Democrats in Nevada would make the Senate race in Georgia even more suspenseful.

Neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker won the required 50 percent of the vote, forcing a runoff vote to be held on December 6th.

A win in Nevada or Georgia would give Democrats control in an evenly-divided Senate, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

Control of the chamber by Democrats would provide a boost for President Joe Biden's agenda - and help move forward nominations for dozens of federal judgeships and any possible Supreme Court openings.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:33aIndonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
RE
01:33aYellen says new G20 fund will boost investment in pandemic preparedness
RE
01:10aIndonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
RE
01:07aDemocrats clinch control of Senate with Nevada win
RE
12:45aChinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support
RE
12:09aAustralia's Albanese talks briefly with China's Li, prompting talk of summit -media
RE
11/12Indonesia expects exports in 2022 could reach $292 billion
RE
11/12China regulators urge more financing support for property firms -sources
RE
11/12Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
RE
11/12Biden says Republican Party must decide 'who they are'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and othe..
2Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
3Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada
4Blackrock shelves China bond ETF - FT
5Toyo Ink SC : Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results (Japanese Accoun..

HOT NEWS