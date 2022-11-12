Dems pin hopes on Nevada tally for Senate majority

With Arizona Senator Mark Kelly clinching his re-election, Democrats are one seat away from snagging majority control of the U.S. Senate next year.

The win by Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, means Democrats had battled to a 49-49 tie with Republicans in the race for the Senate.

Now, all eyes are on the deeply divided state of Nevada - still tallying votes from Tuesday's midterms.

"Today, there are over 22,000 ballots that still need to go in."

Incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is looking to fend off Republican Adam Laxalt.

A loss by Democrats in Nevada would make the Senate race in Georgia even more suspenseful.

Neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker won the required 50 percent of the vote, forcing a runoff vote to be held on December 6th.

A win in Nevada or Georgia would give Democrats control in an evenly-divided Senate, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

Control of the chamber by Democrats would provide a boost for President Joe Biden's agenda - and help move forward nominations for dozens of federal judgeships and any possible Supreme Court openings.