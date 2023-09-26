By Emese Bartha

Denmark issued 7.75 billion Danish kroner ($1.10 billion) in new 2.25% November 2033-dated green bonds in a syndicated transaction on Tuesday, one of the joint lead managers said.

The issue attracted DKK16.7 billion in demand when books closed, including joint lead manager interest, the same bank said. This final demand is slightly lower than the DKK18.4 billion indicated at one point during the book-building process.

The spread between the green bond and its conventional twin is minus 1.5 basis points, implying a 1.5 basis-point green premium, said the same bank. This means that investors are willing to accept a yield that is 1.5 basis points lower than the yield on the conventional twin. The bond was priced at 93.096, at a yield of 3.053%, the same bank said.

Denmark applies the "twin bond" concept used by the German Finance Agency for green bond issuance, with the green and conventional twins having the same coupon and maturity. This was Denmark's second green government bond.

Lead managers of the transaction were Danske Bank, J.P.Morgan, Nordea and SEB.

