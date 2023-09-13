By Emese Bartha

Denmark has hired Danske Bank, J.P. Morgan, Nordea and SEB to arrange a global investor call and series of fixed-income meetings to update investors on its Green Bond Framework and issuance strategy, one of the lead manager banks said Wednesday.

A syndicated 10-year benchmark green twin bond--2.25% November 2033--will follow, subject to market conditions, it said.

Denmark applies the "twin bond" concept used by the German Finance Agency for green bond issuance, with the green and conventional twins having the same coupon and maturity.

This will be Denmark's second green government bond.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-23 0436ET